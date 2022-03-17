  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Bryce Mitchell will Shine at Bantamweight.

Bryce is tiny for the FW division. I've always seen him as a natural bantamweight that doesn't cut much if any weight. Him vs Edson was visually jarring, Bryce looked so tiny even though he dominated the fight. I think eventually if he fought the huge FW's like Max, Yarir etc he'd have a hard time.

Now at 135 I think he would be a monster. I could easily see him instantly in that title mix. Looking forward to him eventually moving down.

maxresdefault.jpg


UPDATED 2025: I think now is the right time for Bryce to look at 135.
 
Evloev is another one who's small for the weight and has looked way better @ BW. FW is lacking in grapplers tho so I don't mind the 2 there
 
Bryce is undisciplined with his diet. He was eating pasta this last fight week while cutting weight. He could make it 135 pretty easily with a better lifestyle and a strict fight camp diet.
Unless you have evidence that this is the case, you'll continue looking silly for drawing conclusions from photos. Young men generally gain weight in their 20s so it's not uncommon for fighters to go up a weight class and not look undersized after their early 20s. Whittaker was also like this, small enough to be 170 lbs in his early 20s but gained mass and is a proper sized middleweight.
 
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. He just dominated a massive FW in Edson with his grappling, you know, the thing where size comes into play the most.
 
Bryce is tiny for the FW division. I've always seen him as a natural bantamweight that doesn't cut much if any weight. Him vs Edson was visually jarring, Bryce looked so tiny even though he dominated the fight. I think eventually if he fought the huge FW's like Max, Yarir etc he'd have a hard time.

Now at 135 I think he would be a monster. I could easily see him instantly in that title mix. Looking forward to him eventually moving down.

maxresdefault.jpg
Edson is a huge featherweight is he not?
 
So this thread posted his walking weight in 2019 but does anyone know what it is now?
 
Dude wrestlefucked one of the biggest FW with decent TD defense, why would he move down and be a worst version of himself?
 
The dude is undefeated in the UFC at FW.
 
So what? Looks like he cuts about the same amount as Colby, who also does just fine. These guys have a style that's very reliant on elite cardio, weight cutting can ruin that bad.
 
Unless you have evidence that this is the case, you'll continue looking silly for drawing conclusions from photos. Young men generally gain weight in their 20s so it's not uncommon for fighters to go up a weight class and not look undersized after their early 20s. Whittaker was also like this, small enough to be 170 lbs in his early 20s but gained mass and is a proper sized middleweight.
I don't think it's unreasonable to look at the photo in the OP and say that Mitchell could spare 7 pounds to get to the 154 you say is the top of the bantamweight range.

By your own numbers he's at most 7 pounds off and is clearly nowhere near as shredded as a Barboza or Holloway at weigh-ins.

You're comparing him to Whitaker who gained a ton of muscle mass to fill out at 185. When this is more like a Frank Edgar situation where Mitchell is big enough to impose his game at 145, but would be even better at 135.
 
He seems to be a really nice guy. I hope, he is not a right wing redneck.
 
Can he make 135? I think so. But who knows if the pros outweigh the cons for him.

Guess he can try once he loses
 
