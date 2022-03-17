Bryce Mitchell will Shine at Bantamweight.

Tone
Bryce is tiny for the FW division. I've always seen him as a natural bantamweight that doesn't cut much if any weight. Him vs Edson was visually jarring, Bryce looked so tiny even though he dominated the fight. I think eventually if he fought the huge FW's like Max, Yarir etc he'd have a hard time.
Now at 135 I think he would be a monster. I could easily see him instantly in that title mix. Looking forward to him eventually moving down.
UPDATED 2025: I think now is the right time for Bryce to look at 135.
