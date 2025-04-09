Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva - Good vs Evil (The Crusade) - Promo Video

FearLoathing
- Apr 9, 2025
- 1
- 0
Hi guys! Created this promo video for the Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva fight. I think the back story is one of the best ever, whether you are a religious person or not. Bryce is such a character that the content just 'writes itself'. Hopefully some people enjoy the video, if you do then feel free to subscribe to the channel as I will keep making these type of videos. The sport is full of characters and backstories that other sports could only dream of, yet too often they don't seem to be getting promoted.