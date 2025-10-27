fingercuffs
I've never heard of him I've been out of the MMA loop for so long. I know Charlie Kirk, Nick Fuentes who were staunchly behind him turned on him with the Epstein files as well obviously.
/waits for the he's a can, Charlie was a can, and who's Fuentes onslaught.
UFC Star Who Vowed to ‘Take a Bullet’ for Trump Does Brutal About-Face
Controversial UFC star posts an Instagram video saying he no longer supports the “corrupted leader.”
www.thedailybeast.com