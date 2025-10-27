Opinion Bryce Mitchell turns.

I've never heard of him I've been out of the MMA loop for so long. I know Charlie Kirk, Nick Fuentes who were staunchly behind him turned on him with the Epstein files as well obviously.

/waits for the he's a can, Charlie was a can, and who's Fuentes onslaught.
UFC Star Who Vowed to ‘Take a Bullet’ for Trump Does Brutal About-Face

Controversial UFC star posts an Instagram video saying he no longer supports the “corrupted leader.”
It's funny how the crazier a right wing type gets, the more likely they are to view Trump as the POS he actually is.

I guess they go out the other end of the Overton window, whereas way, way, way too many people are sat happily inside it not really caring whether their leader is a corrupt megalomaniacal fucktard or not.
 
It is barrel scraping. Even MTG and Loomer are turning on him and Loomer's bonkers enough to have worked at Infowars.
 
Wow, he would take a bullet for Trump then, and now he doesn't even like him. I guess you have to watch who you take bullets for.

The right is cannibalizing their own just like the left.
 
Laura said she'd take a bullet for him as well and she's all over the shop about him. MTG is SO angry about Epstein.
Is it a case of them just backing the best horse and when the horse is lame they give up?
 
