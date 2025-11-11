The undefeated bantamweight Bryce Mitchell (2-0 in the weightclass) is looking to be a top fighter at his new weight, but acknowledges that he probably has to work his way up:







“Well, I can tell you who the dream opponent would be, and there’s gonna be a lot of people critical of it. The best matchup that I could possibly make would be City Boy vs Country Boy, Helena vs Cabot.

I think that’s the biggest fight, I just think that's the biggest fight and that my biggest potential opponent would be O'Malley. If anybody was me, and they look at the lineup of the division, they ought to take

O’Malley as a serious threat. He’s very good."



“It’d be a great matchup, and I see it going that way. Maybe a Cory Sandhagen. But I might have to fight backwards in the ranks, because at ’35, I don’t have the resume that these guys have. So I might

fight a number 20 ranked guy, and I’m perfectly fine with that you know? I’ll take any fight they give me. I just think about where I'll be in the next two or three years, and I see myself compete very well

with the top of this division. The biggest names and the best fighters.”



"I will absolutely stay down here, I'm gonna be at 135 probably until I'm done. Because I made the cut very easily and all it took was just a couple of tweaks on what I've already done."