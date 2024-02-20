I voted not as it was not necessary to kill that deer but if he was hunting for food as a way to provide for his family then whatever. I will say that the electrical tape on his scope is even hard to believe. Bryce is a true dumb as rocks hillbilly if he is too stupid to know that you use Duct tape for a hunting scope not electrical tape. Aside from that there is no way on earth any human is sneaking up on a deer on foot and jumping it. Especially not after having already taken a shot at it so it is aware he is out there stalking them.
Story is old af and sounds incredibly fake. First off who tf electrical tapes a scope on and would think it would be accurate? Then he calls it in for 2 hours to have it fall asleep and he climbs down and sneaks up on it without it hearing him? Then he calls his coach like he would know how to choke out a deer. This story is laughable at best.