Media Bryce Mitchell says he rear-naked-choked a deer to death

Do you think it was necessary to kill the deer like that?

He also said that his ex was possessed by a demon.
 
How Bryce choked the deer out in the woods:

n1DJvI.gif
 
If only all mans were lyk dis stead of vibin' wid #Satan wasting their lives and all dat. Man stays buckin' 24/7 deer call was on point too I think iono I don't hunt but I believe in his abilities fam 🗣️🔊🦌🤼‍♂️☠️✌️

Dana update them rankings ting is lit should be #7 or 8 #GANAB
 
He was right when he said it was a more peaceful way to die. I know I'd rather die while I'm falling asleep than dealing with a bullet that hurt so bad it eventually killed me.
 
Bet he wouldn't try that in a


never mind.
 
Did he lose his ammo or something while tracking it? Sounds crazy but it's funny to imagine and deer jerky is delicious so...
 
I voted not as it was not necessary to kill that deer but if he was hunting for food as a way to provide for his family then whatever. I will say that the electrical tape on his scope is even hard to believe. Bryce is a true dumb as rocks hillbilly if he is too stupid to know that you use Duct tape for a hunting scope not electrical tape. Aside from that there is no way on earth any human is sneaking up on a deer on foot and jumping it. Especially not after having already taken a shot at it so it is aware he is out there stalking them.
 
I killed one with a ford f350. I too am a redneck hillbilly
 
Story is old af and sounds incredibly fake. First off who tf electrical tapes a scope on and would think it would be accurate? Then he calls it in for 2 hours to have it fall asleep and he climbs down and sneaks up on it without it hearing him? Then he calls his coach like he would know how to choke out a deer. This story is laughable at best.
 
