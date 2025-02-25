  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Bryce Mitchell pulls out of KC grappling match because they made him look gay

Bryce always has a look on his face like he just escaped a prisoner of war camp
 
Not a fan of Bryce but

Bryce: "I will pull out of my grappling match because I have a UFC fight coming up. By the way, Karate Combat, I dislike the fact that you modified my facial features in my photo"

OP: Bryce pulls out of grappling match because they made him look gay

Sherdog at its finest!
 
Tbf it's weird of them to edit a grappler's cauliflower ears for a fight poster
 
Yeah that was the news I took out of this.
 
Pull out of the thread in protest. Imho
 
Fucking love Bryce, unfathomably based.
 
At this point it's hard for me not to believe Bryce is playing an Andy Kaufman type of character. Instead of being too forced and obviously put on like Colby, Bryce is a much more natural and talented actor, allowing him to fully immerse himself in character.
 
