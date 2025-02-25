Bryce Mitchell pulls out of KC grappling match because they made him look gay

Yeah that was the news I took out of this.Not a fan of Bryce but
Bryce: "I will pull out of my grappling match because I have a UFC fight coming up. By the way, Karate Combat, I dislike the fact that you that you modified my facial features in my photo"
OP: Bryce pulls out of grappling match because they made him look gay
Sherdog at its finest!
Pull out of the thread in protest. ImhoNot a fan of Bryce but
Bryce: "I will pull out of my grappling match because I have a UFC fight coming up. By the way, Karate Combat, I dislike the fact that you modified my facial features in my photo"
OP: Bryce pulls out of grappling match because they made him look gay
Sherdog at its finest!