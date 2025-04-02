Media Bryce Mitchell proves the Earth doesn’t Spin

Tbh when that flat earth shit was taking off that was a point (no he didn't think of that himself it's a popular FE talking point) that stumped me, but then I realized thatna fly can sneak on to an airplane and fly....


Then I saw the folly in that train of thought
 
So he's not aware that the mph is measured against relative air speed, which also spins with the planet?

That's like sitting in your car as it's being towed on a flatbed and going, "Look at that zero on the speedometer. We ain't moving!"

*edit* my brain is melting thinking about this. He literally says he goes up, moves zero miles, then lands in the same place. What the fuck does he think was gonna happen? Does he think the speedometer is a gyroscope magically calibrated to all of space-time?
 
usernamee said:
and here you thought you had to go to Sweden @BoxerMaurits for schooling when all you needed was to follow Bryce on IG

bet you feel real silly right about now
Yeah bro, looks like I should’ve applied to Bryce’s online courses instead of one of the most prestigious Universities in the world… god damn it 🤣
 
Sooo, anybody test this theory out yet?

I got $20 on fuel for a 3-5 flight test

Any Sherdoggers got a chopper?
 
What is this guy gonna do when his fighting days are over? My guess is Southern Baptist Preacher taking his congregation on field trips to the Ark Exhibit in Kentucky.
 
It's just science bro.



I mean... it's just bro science.
Sorry I got a little temporary onset dyslexia for a minute there
 
