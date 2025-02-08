  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Bryce Mitchell on Jaxxon Podcast Right Now

The bear guy didn't let bryce talk in the beginning about what he initially said which is annoying, people clicked to see bryce clarify what he meant or explain it in someway but they just moved past it immediately
 
Let the CTE bang bro

josh-emmett-bryce-mitchell.gif
 
I can't wait for this guy to be forgotten like a fart in the wind
 
When is he fighting Choi?
 
Love him or hate him, you gotta listen.
satan-nasa-fake-aliens.gif

Bryce
bless

But still wondering if he believes what he says.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
The bear guy didn't let bryce talk in the beginning about what he initially said which is annoying, people clicked to see bryce clarify what he meant or explain it in someway but they just moved past it immediately
Click to expand...
They want the clicks without the controversy, not that hard to understand.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Rumored Doo Ho Choi Calls Out Bryce Mitchell. Bryce Mitchell Responds.
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Cheese_&_mma_lover
Cheese_&_mma_lover
vinnie245
News Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie - UFC 310 - mind boggling matchmaking.
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
6K
GolovKing
GolovKing
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
2024 “Most likely to” awards.
2
Replies
26
Views
779
jeskola
jeskola
shredman
Bryce Mitchell wanted to retire after Topuria?
2
Replies
34
Views
787
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,060
Messages
56,869,710
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top