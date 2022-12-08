Bryce Mitchell May KO Ilia Topuria

UFCIsNOTRigged
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2019
- Messages
- 6,655
- Reaction score
- 9,663
Topuria has fast hands and great knockout power but his striking defense has always been suspect. Damon Jackson, a great grappler with little standup ability, landed heavy shots on Topuria before he was knocked out.
In Ilia's last fight, up a weight class, he was dropped by a head kick and nearly knocked out. Ilia was also dropped and nearly knocked out, in a similar fashion, by a head kick in his final fight prior to signing with the UFC.
Bryce Mitchell is a long southpaw with a good left body kick. Isn't it conceivable, even somewhat likely, that Topuria misreads a left head kick as a body kick and gets knocked out?
In Ilia's last fight, up a weight class, he was dropped by a head kick and nearly knocked out. Ilia was also dropped and nearly knocked out, in a similar fashion, by a head kick in his final fight prior to signing with the UFC.
Bryce Mitchell is a long southpaw with a good left body kick. Isn't it conceivable, even somewhat likely, that Topuria misreads a left head kick as a body kick and gets knocked out?