Bryce Mitchell May KO Ilia Topuria

UFCIsNOTRigged

UFCIsNOTRigged

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2019
Messages
6,655
Reaction score
9,663
Topuria has fast hands and great knockout power but his striking defense has always been suspect. Damon Jackson, a great grappler with little standup ability, landed heavy shots on Topuria before he was knocked out.

In Ilia's last fight, up a weight class, he was dropped by a head kick and nearly knocked out. Ilia was also dropped and nearly knocked out, in a similar fashion, by a head kick in his final fight prior to signing with the UFC.

Bryce Mitchell is a long southpaw with a good left body kick. Isn't it conceivable, even somewhat likely, that Topuria misreads a left head kick as a body kick and gets knocked out?
 
The opposite is more likely to happen. Topuria has excellent grappling himself and could very well shut down Bryce’s takedowns leading to a stand up fight where Topuria is more polished.
 
About only way Bryce will have any success on the feet is if he manages to get Topuria down early and then has him worried for the rest of the fight which could leave him open for something. If Bryce shoots early and Topuria easily keeps it standing it's going to be a bad and potentially quite quick night for Bryce.
 
He gon' git' 'er done. Gotta talk in Bryce-speak.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shredman
Bryce Mitchell wanted to retire after Topuria?
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
JoeRowe
How is Topuria off of his back-foot?
Replies
14
Views
292
Istryker
Istryker
S
Rewatch Rewatch Ilia vs Bryce
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Kratos94
Kratos94

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,417
Messages
57,529,970
Members
175,740
Latest member
onedeadshot

Share this page

Back
Top