Bryce Mitchell Issues Statement After Hitler Comments

“I’m sorry I sounded insensitive.” I don’t think insensitive is quite the word people would use to describe the way Bryce sounded.

Goes on to say he’ll “be more considerate when talking about the suffering of all peoples.”

Bryce Mitchell issues statement after pro-Hitler comments: 'I'm definitely not a Nazi'

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has broken his silence in the wake of controversy stemming from pro-Adolf Hitler comments he recently made on the premiere episode of his own podcast. "I'm sorry I sounded insensitive," Mitchell wrote in an Instagram post Saturday. "I definitely…
