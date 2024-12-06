Bryce Mitchell is unintentional the scariest guy in staredowns - He will stare at you for a minute then awkwardly start reciting bible verses

octagonation

I saw his staredown against Topuria and for me personally the most strangest I have seen. When Dana called them over to staredown Bryce was relexed and at ease but intense they stared down for a about a minute then all of sudden he goes into another mood and starts reciting bible qoutes against Topuria as if he was the anti-christ or as if this is an exorcism. He yelled at Topuria ´´Even though I walk through the valley, Even though I walk through the shadow of death I will fear no evil!!``
 
That’s like a typical Sunday morning in some house holds, my man!
 
He's not scary, he's just stupid. Like, legitimately can't-tie-his-own-shoes stupid.
 
When one walks through shadow of death and fears no evil, one needs not wear a seatbelt.
 
Moronic crazy people aren’t scary unless you are in a room alone with them
 
