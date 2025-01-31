  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Bryce mitchell is about to become the biggest heel MMA has ever seen

Sms_productions713

Sms_productions713

It can’t rain all the time
@Blue
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
502
Reaction score
869
No matter how stupid what he said was, it showed while he lost about 1200 followers on IG, he just gained damn near 4500 on X.

His plan is working, to the point even his boss hates him, but imagine how many people will tune in to see this guy hopefully get his ass kicked?

This proves that even bad press is good press. UFC Is about to get crazy with people who want to become that guy. Whether it's good or bad
 
Sms_productions713 said:
No matter how stupid what he said was, it showed while he lost about 1200 followers on IG, he just gained damn near 4500 on X.

His plan is working, to the point even his boss hates him, but imagine how many people will tune in to see this guy hopefully get his ass kicked?

This proves that even bad press is good press. UFC Is about to get crazy with people who want to become that guy. Whether it's good or bad
Click to expand...
No it's not worth it
And he doesnt have a plan.
He is retarded

Everyone thinks Colby is a piece of shit, even his own edgelord fans abandoned him once he started losing.

I'm sure it's really not a nice thing to go through, to pay that price and it really didn't get him all that much in the end, other than boomerangs thrown at him and failing to win the belt multiple times.


It's gonna be worse for Bryce.
 
CTE isn't Fake News

zivVXy.gif
 
Bryce is an idiot but people value free speech.

Especially at a time when entire entities and organizations (TikTok) are getting banned for allowing differing opinions.

Trying to censor and control the narrative will never work with the free people of the world.

Also, MMA fans have short term memory. No one will care or remember by the time the next event takes place.
 
HNIC215 said:
Bryce is an idiot but people value free speech.

Especially at a time when entire entities and organizations (TikTok) are getting banned for allowing differing opinions.

Trying to censor and control the narrative will never work with the free people of the world.

Also, MMA fans have short term memory. No one will care or remember by the time the next event takes place.
Click to expand...
It will be interesting just to see what happens when he walks to the ring next
 
HHJ said:
It will be interesting just to see what happens when he walks to the ring next
Click to expand...
<lmao><lmao><lmao>


In all seriousness, most fans don't care... they will be in the audience drunk out of their minds.

Hype for a night of fights. Maybe a few boos while he gives a speech (if he wins).
 
Dirty Frank said:
What has the nincompoop done or said this time?
Click to expand...
He said Hitler was pretty cool before he started doing meth and the Holocaust didn't happen.

And that Hitler was doing right thing kicking the Jews out because they were trying to turn Germany into gays.
 
UFC is in the business of entertainment. And Bryce is definitely entertainment.
 
HHJ said:
He said Hitler was pretty cool before he started doing meth and the Holocaust didn't happen.

And that Hitler was doing right thing kicking the Jews out because they were trying to turn Germany into gays.
Click to expand...
Goddamn I'd have said he's ACTUALLY retarded but there's been more and more of these delusional "free thinkers" prancing about online these days.
The other edge of the "free speech meets worldwide platform" sword.
 
Do not give him credit as if he had ‘a plan’ … there’s a million other things he could’ve said to stir shit up and make people wanna see him get koed that are more efficient than fishing with hitler and the Jews were queering up the kids lol. He went full retard cus he is just that, not because it was some calculated marketing scheme
 
The fact that he gained followers on that cesspool says a lot about the sad state of America right now, a nation full of hate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Daniel Cormier suggests to Islam that he needs to do a heel turn and become Conor/Floyd to get the fans to watch
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
krelianx
krelianx
octagonation
Bryce Mitchell is unintentional the scariest guy in staredowns - He will stare at you for a minute then awkwardly start reciting bible verses
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
rstringer
rstringer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,483
Messages
56,834,807
Members
175,427
Latest member
camb5256

Share this page

Back
Top