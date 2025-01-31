Bryce mitchell is about to become the biggest heel MMA has ever seen

No matter how stupid what he said was, it showed while he lost about 1200 followers on IG, he just gained damn near 4500 on X.



His plan is working, to the point even his boss hates him, but imagine how many people will tune in to see this guy hopefully get his ass kicked?



This proves that even bad press is good press. UFC Is about to get crazy with people who want to become that guy. Whether it's good or bad