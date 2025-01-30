  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Bryce Mitchell Has Gone Full Nazi. Praises Hitler In New Podcast

josh-emmett-bryce-mitchell.gif
 
Already posted and already deleted. This should be deleted too.

And who gives a shit. He's just a fighter, not someone relevant.
 
I'd love to comment but Bryce isn't worth a yellow card for fighter bashing.
 
Wow.

What a fuckstick.

History is my thing. My fav era was the Civil War which led into the Old West.

Number 2 is WWll.

I’ve been watching docs about Nazi Collaborators, lately. The justification these people tried to make was insane.

Yes, Hitler rebuilt Germany from the ashes of the Big War. The global financial melt down when the stock market crashed in ‘29. Made people like him possible. He took them from the dregs and made them a superpower. Or so it seemed at the time.

At least 80 million people died during WWll. And ONE man was responsible for all of those deaths.

I thought Bryce was just a space cadet. No.. he is flat out Retarded, or Evil.

Hitler being a vegan, and liking animals, and children doesn’t mean much in the proper context. He was the epitome of EVIL.

What a fucking creep Bryce has turned into. Goofy, and harmless before (flat earth). Not anymore.
 
Kyojiro Kagenuma said:
www.lowkickmma.com

UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Praises Hitler "I Honestly Think That Hitler Was A Good Guy."

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has sparked widespread outrage after making controversial comments on his podcast, where he defended Adolf Hitler. The remarks have
www.lowkickmma.com www.lowkickmma.com

Okay Bryce, it's time to go.
Click to expand...
Relax... the great thing about America is everyone has a right to their own opinion and freedom of speech no matter how right or wrong. It's censorship that should scare people not crazy statements.
 
This is the moment Bryce Mitchell's corpse was being invaded by Hitler's soul. Adolf speaks for him now.
zivVXy.gif

People will say I am lying about this but I seent' it.
 
And away into the war room this goes

Weeeeee!!!!
TempleoftheDog said:
Wow.

What a fuckstick.

History is my thing. My fav era was the Civil War which led into the Old West.

Number 2 is WWll.

I’ve been watching docs about Nazi Collaborators, lately. The justification these people tried to make was insane.

Yes, Hitler rebuilt Germany from the ashes of the Big War. The global financial melt down when the stock market crashed in ‘29. Made people like him possible. He took them from the dregs and made them a superpower. Or so it seemed at the time.

At least 80 million people died during WWll. And ONE man was responsible for all of those deaths.

I thought Bryce was just a space cadet. No.. he is flat out Retarded, or Evil.

Hitler being a vegan, and liking animals, and children doesn’t mean much in the proper context. He was the epitome of EVIL.

What a fucking creep Bryce has turned into. Goofy, and harmless before (flat earth). Not anymore.
Click to expand...

Hilarious to see people defending Hitler today, guarantee they wouldn't last a second in Hitlers time
 
He'll be cut for sure. We all knew Bryce was borderline retarded but this is a step too far.
 
Last edited:
Thats a bad path he is walking to. God wont show mercy on him. Thats the most insulting thing I could think that would mean something to him.
 
World War 1 was the biggest shit stain ever laid out on the earth, and the general consensus was that this must never happen again, no matter what. Only the amount of money that the business class generated was astronomical, giving way to a second shit stain.

Many countries around the world knew Hitler was building an army, especially Britian and America, and if they wanted to they could have put a stop to it before it manifested.

It's no secret the amount of American contracts providing materials to Germany in there quest to be battle ready.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Bryce Mitchell’s Beliefs
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
3K
west42
west42
Kowboy On Sherdog
Bryce Mitchell Credits Tucker Carlson Interview for Helping Him Meet Wife
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,419
Messages
56,830,577
Members
175,424
Latest member
C.Martel

Share this page

Back
Top