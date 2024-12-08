Bryce Mitchell drops another head scratcher

I don't know how flat earthers and space deniers can't realize that you can't simply zoom in 100% on an object and have it be in focus. Also, if they look through a telescope, do they not notice that it goes from blurry to clear to blurry if you mess with the zoom and focus? Why do they automatically assume that full zoom is full focus?



"It looks like a planet here, but if you zoom in all the way, suddenly you see the truth! Woaaaahhhhh!!!!"