Bryce Mitchell drops another head scratcher

We need more pro fighters commenting on the cosmos. This is more interesting than fighters like Ortega talking about their spirit animals or whatever. He had a beautiful win last night. I don't care if he thinks the moon is made of cheese.
 
I don't know how flat earthers and space deniers can't realize that you can't simply zoom in 100% on an object and have it be in focus. Also, if they look through a telescope, do they not notice that it goes from blurry to clear to blurry if you mess with the zoom and focus? Why do they automatically assume that full zoom is full focus?

"It looks like a planet here, but if you zoom in all the way, suddenly you see the truth! Woaaaahhhhh!!!!"
 
I'd honestly like to know from where he sources his information. Is there some wise old teacher assigned to each trailer-park?🧙‍♂️
Double-Wide University sounds like a mystical place; the Hogwarts of the south!!🏰
I don't want to be quick to applaud Bryce for the win. Let's not forget that he, as a ranked opponent, was gifted a fight against a guy who wouldn't make top 50 FW's even if he was active enough to be eligible.

You get great results when booking incredible mismatches
 
His being retarded doesn't take away from my liking his fighting style. . .
But don't pretend that it's not normal to like a fighter more if they're cool or interesting as opposed to boring, cringey, or retarded. I.e., I don't hate Bryce, I would just like him (even) more if he weren't so dumb.
 
There was a thread a few days ago about all his wacky beliefs. A sherdogger said he might be right about the moon landing. Let that sink in.
 
Forget rankings, he fought someone who has had one fight - a loss - in the last 5 years, and a total of 7 professional fights combined.

The UFC gave him a freebie. He's going to resume getting smash when he has to fight his peers.
 
