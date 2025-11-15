Bryce Mitchell declares his support for Mexicans and criticizes ICE

the more thug nasty talks, the better the world is. accidental comedy rules
 
Who would of thought out of all people, Bryce Mitchell would be supporting Mexicans and says ICE is trafficking children.


"All evil empires, regimes come to an end."
-Bryce Mitchell
Before Bryce makes a political statement he should post a recent toxicology test to clarify how much meth is in his system.
 
Let the Latinas live, don't save the tortas though
 
I had a crew of Mexicans doing fiberglass work all week. Skilled labor doing shitty work that I don't want to do myself. The stereotypes are true.

I paid in cash.

I'm such a hypocrite.
 
He’s mostly right and also mostly insane. I didn’t see him going to bat for Mexicans, but cool I guess. And he’s right about the martial law shit. There is almost no accountability for ICE right now and some truly appalling videos of their behavior are regularly being posted
 
