Bryce Mitchell declares his support for Mexicans and criticizes ICE

Who would of thought out of all people, Bryce Mitchell would be supporting Mexicans and says ICE is trafficking children.
"All evil empires, regimes come to an end."
-Bryce Mitchell
Who would of thought out of all people, Bryce Mitchell would be supporting Mexicans and says ICE is trafficking children.
"All evil empires, regimes come to an end."
-Bryce Mitchell
As far as Bryce is concerned, those are 3 different words....his face should be in the Webster dictionary under the definition of nincompoop.