️ Bryce Mitchell got a DM from his future wife after Bryce had an interview with Tucker Carlson.
They ended up getting married and now their son is named after Tucker!
Bryce Mitchell Credits Tucker Carlson Interview for Helping Him Meet Wife
Bryce Mitchell has Tucker Carlson partly to thank for the beautiful family he has today.
Mitchell is quite an interesting character in several ways. The UFC featherweight is a flat earther who loves farming and lives a secluded life on his ranch in Arkansas. Mitchell is married to Erin Handlow, with whom he had a son earlier this year. “Thug Nasty” named his son Tucker after Carlson, whom he credits for helping him connect with Handlow.
While Mitchell has done multiple interviews with Carlson over the years, a particular one from 2022 went viral due to “Thug Nasty’s” wild theories and views on the government. Mitchell revealed that Handlow messaged him on Instagram after watching that interview and the two soon bonded.
“We named him Tucker because me and my wife met because I did an interview with Tucker Carlson,” Mitchell recently told Daniel Cormier. “Bro, it got millions of views… Not only did I love it, if it was not (for) this, brother I wouldn’t have a kid and a wife without this interview. I’m a very unique character… She can cook, she can clean and everything in between. She’s a 10 out of 10. And I cannot even tell you how perfect this woman is. And we would have never met if I didn’t go on Tucker Carlson. But at that point in my life I was praying for a wife. I was really just saying, ‘God please, give me a wife. Because if not, I’m in trouble.’… She messaged me on Instagram after that and said, 'Hey, I've seen you on Tucker Carlson,’ and we started talking.”
While Mitchell was undefeated in his first 15 career outings till 2022, he has since gone 2-2 in his last four, suffering stoppages against current featherweight champ Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett. Mitchell most recently returned to the win column with a third-round knockout of Kron Gracie at UFC 310 earlier this month.
