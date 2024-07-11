Bryce Mitchell Believes Elon Musk is a False Prophet Who May Bring on the Anti-Christ.

I remember seeing this decades ago.. basically the mark on Gorbachev’s head was the mark of the beast.. there will be many more Bryce Mitchell’s long after this one just as there were many before him..
The sad thing is that there a LOT of people who are as deluded as Bryce.
 
The Zombie Apocalypse can’t be far behind. Thank the stars I won’t be around when this world turns into hell on Earth.

Wormwood said:
I remember seeing this decades ago.. basically the mark on Gorbachev’s head was the mark of the beast.. there will be many more Bryce Mitchell’s long after this one just as there were many before him..
Look at you think you understand what the mark of the beast is.

There won't be many more to come as we are living in end times. You would be wise to listen to what a God fearing man like Bryce has to say.
 
