Bryce Mitchell Believes Elon Musk is a False Prophet Who May Bring on the Anti-Christ.

Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 156,607
- Reaction score
- 196,379
Also, here's a bonus:
I'm also going to Wasteland this thread soon, so bring your best, lol.
The sad thing is that there a LOT of people who are as deluded as Bryce.
I remember seeing this decades ago.. basically the mark on Gorbachev’s head was the mark of the beast.. there will be many more Bryce Mitchell’s long after this one just as there were many before him..
View attachment 1052153View attachment 1052154
The sad thing is that there a LOT of people who are as deluded as Bryce.