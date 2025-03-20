  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Bryce Mitchell announce that the prayers has worked. His demons are nowhere to be found

spinup said:
He is a rural america simpleton with internet access. Which is arguably worse, as there is no treatment for that.
Click to expand...
Most simpletons have common sense, Bryce has something wrong with him.
 
Excellent news. I’ve been praying at church every Sunday with the jones family for years. Our prayers have been answered. GOD DOES EXIST
















































🙄
 
Poirierfan said:
Most simpletons have common sense, Bryce has something wrong with him.
Click to expand...
I don't know, I feel like he is very limited, very naive and got sucked way too deep in the alt-right rabbit hole.
Cut him off internet and he is just a good family guy living on a farm.
 
Him and Vance have that baby faced , wears eye makeup 24/7 looking gene .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Serious question about Bryce Mitchell
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jean Silva Explains Post-Fight Callout of Bryce Mitchell
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,796
Messages
57,053,170
Members
175,520
Latest member
aprilshowers

Share this page

Back
Top