Bryce Mitchell’s Beliefs

Flat Earth Belief: Mitchell insists that the Earth is flat and has openly mocked those who believe otherwise, including Elon Musk. He claims space is fake and that planets, including Mars, do not exist.

Conspiracy Theories About Elon Musk: Bryce Mitchell has accused Musk of being the antichrist and criticized Neuralink, calling it “the mark of the beast.” Mitchell believes Musk’s technologies, such as electric cars and brain chips, are part of a plan for totalitarian control.

NASA’s Alleged Fake Alien Invasion: Mitchell has claimed that NASA’s ultimate goal is to stage a fake alien invasion to deceive humanity.

NASA and Space Skepticism: He has labeled NASA as “fraudulent” and “evil,” suggesting that concepts like The Big Bang and Moon Landings were fabricated by “the Elites” to divert people from their religious beliefs.

Government Conspiracies: He has suggested that the U.S. government created COVID-19 in a lab as part of a plot to disarm citizens. He also believes the Federal Reserve is corrupt and manipulates the value of the dollar without public consent.

Biblical Predictions and End Times: Mitchell frequently ties his views to religious beliefs, including claims about astrological events signaling the end times. He has described Elon Musk’s actions as fulfilling biblical prophecies about false prophets.

Evolution Denial: He rejects evolution, stating he was misled by public education into believing humans evolved from monkeys before finding faith in Christianity.

Views on Public Education: He believes public schools are indoctrinating children with communist ideologies and worship of Satan, leading him to advocate for homeschooling.

Criticism of Literature: Mitchell has criticized the teaching of Edgar Allan Poe’s works in schools.

Unusual Claims About Fighting Animals: In a podcast interview, Mitchell humorously claimed he could rear-naked choke a gorilla, adding to his reputation for making bold and eccentric statements.

Mass Shootings Conspiracy: Mitchell has suggested that mass shootings might be staged to justify taking away guns.

Seatbelt Opposition: He has expressed his disbelief in seatbelts, arguing against government mandates for their use.

This weekend, at UFC 310, Bryce Mitchell will face Kron Gracie in a featherweight matchup booked for December 7.




His beliefs are wack, but then again this is America and he's allowed to believe whatever he wants as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else. We can just laugh at him
 
He's goofy for sure, and mostly worng.

He might be right about the moon landing. Maybe covid, who freakin knows.

And he's right about the commie indoctrination in public schools.

He throws a lot at the wall, some might just stick.
 
