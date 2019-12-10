Bryce “thug nasty” Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell landed a “twister” on Saturday. Only the second one in UFC history. Crazy, but what’s crazier is he claims he learned it from watching an explanation from Eddie bravo on YouTube. He was adamant about him legit learning from EB’s videos.

Do you think some people just have a mind for grappling that they can pick things up that easily? I can drill a move for a day straight and forget it the next day, even after my coach going over every single position. I know I’m not alone there.
 
yes iv learnt things online that iv done in competition if you already are a good grappler its not that hard if you go try things out
 
Bryce Mitchell is a phenomenal grappler. Watch his fight with Tyler Diamond. It's one of the best grappling wars you'll ever see. His fights with Brad Katona and Bobby Moffett were also grappling wars.

Nevermind the twister, Mitchell has one of the best Williams guards you'll see in MMA. He's an extremely slick grappler, and it's a shame he's only getting recognition for being the guy who pulled off a twister.
 
Aaaay1hotsauce said:
Bryce Mitchell landed a “twister” on Saturday. Only the second one in UFC history. Crazy, but what’s crazier is he claims he learned it from watching an explanation from Eddie bravo on YouTube. He was adamant about him legit learning from EB’s videos.

Do you think some people just have a mind for grappling that they can pick things up that easily? I can drill a move for a day straight and forget it the next day, even after my coach going over every single position. I know I’m not alone there.
I've learnt a ton of things on YouTube. That's why we watch instructional videos. Triangle choke became my highest % submission after watching Ryan Hall's DVD.

He probably watched it on YouTube and started pulling it off while rolling in the gym. I doubt that's the first time he ever landed it in his life.
 
If you know how the body works and you know what the finishing position looks like, you can learn a move just by watching another person do it in competition. In fact, thats how most wrestlers adapt and adjust their techniques in college or after.
 
Ishaq said:
I've learnt a ton of things on YouTube. That's why we watch instructional videos. Triangle choke became my highest % submission after watching Ryan Hall's DVD.

He probably watched it on YouTube and started pulling it off while rolling in the gym. I doubt that's the first time he ever landed it in his life.
I learn stuff from YouTube too, but a twister? That’s just crazy.
 
It's got a cool name. It looks (and is) painful. However, it's not overly complicated and is easier to learn than many other things.
 
Your Noodly Master said:
It's got a cool name. It looks (and is) painful. However, it's not overly complicated and is easier to learn than many other things.
This. A lot of times, it's easier to get to the twister than the back, as an experienced opponent won't give up that top hook. Truck/twister/backtake are highly interchangeable
 
He got out of the FW rankings even if he has beaten Dan Ige
Doesn't make sense as Katar is ranked while he's 0-4
 
