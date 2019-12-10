Bryce “thug nasty” Mitchell

Aaaay1hotsauce
Bryce Mitchell landed a “twister” on Saturday. Only the second one in UFC history. Crazy, but what’s crazier is he claims he learned it from watching an explanation from Eddie bravo on YouTube. He was adamant about him legit learning from EB’s videos.
Do you think some people just have a mind for grappling that they can pick things up that easily? I can drill a move for a day straight and forget it the next day, even after my coach going over every single position. I know I’m not alone there.
