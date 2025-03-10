I saw this guy's documentary, Don't Die, pop up on my netflix feed.



I haven't watched it because I found a lot of documentaries about health and food to be incredibly sensationalized. Basically it seems like he's a rich guy who's obsessed with living as long as possible and using his vast resources to try to achieve that goal.



Didn't think too much about it but now he's been popping up on my youtube feed as well and there's clips of him claiming he's the healthiest person on earth, his boners are stronger than the average 18 year old despite him being in his late 40s, says he's going to live forever, etc. He's also selling products based on those claims like his brand of olive oil and blood test kits.



And of course if you make claims like there will be people who criticize you.





But there are some well-known people in the health/fitness influencer sphere like Huberman who seem to say positive things about him.



Do you think he's legit or just a marketing ploy of "Look at how healthy I am, so buy my shit if you want to be like me."