  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Television Bryan Johnson, snake oil salesman or health guru?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,924
Reaction score
3,300
I saw this guy's documentary, Don't Die, pop up on my netflix feed.

I haven't watched it because I found a lot of documentaries about health and food to be incredibly sensationalized. Basically it seems like he's a rich guy who's obsessed with living as long as possible and using his vast resources to try to achieve that goal.

Didn't think too much about it but now he's been popping up on my youtube feed as well and there's clips of him claiming he's the healthiest person on earth, his boners are stronger than the average 18 year old despite him being in his late 40s, says he's going to live forever, etc. He's also selling products based on those claims like his brand of olive oil and blood test kits.

And of course if you make claims like there will be people who criticize you.


But there are some well-known people in the health/fitness influencer sphere like Huberman who seem to say positive things about him.

Do you think he's legit or just a marketing ploy of "Look at how healthy I am, so buy my shit if you want to be like me."
 
This guy needs to get his ass kicked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,111
Messages
57,007,460
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top