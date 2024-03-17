Media Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa No Contest GIFS

giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
Although I was not thrilled that the dude opted out, Battle legit thumb-kabbobbed his eye, so he needs to calm his ass down with all the spazzing out after the fact.

Keep your friggin fingers in a fist, and don't "paw" out, and no such events occur.
 
The whole thing is unfortunate. Looks like Battle takes a head clash to his chin before he even reaches out so I don’t think it was intentional in any way. It’s too bad Ange wasnt given more time but maybe more time wouldn’t have made a difference. A heated reaction to the no contest but I can understand Battles’ frustration because he did look like he was having his way in the striking. That was looking like one hell of of fight though. Too bad it had to end like that.
 
Whole thing is the refs fault

Didn’t give him his 5 minutes before asking if he could see - so stupid

Same idiot that told Amorim to stop on her submission , then said continue , then made her submit her twice

Commission needs to fire that goof
 
Don't push away a guys face with an open hand. Regardless of whether Loosa could see or not, he took a pretty nasty finger/thumb in the eye. That's Battle's fault in the end. I hate when guy's talk shit after a fight ends on a foul they committed.
 
He quit, because he was getting busted up! He committed a foul also, so Battle had every right to freak out. Wish he would have Paul Daley style leveled the quitter
 
I am not sure how Battle became an ugly dude with bad haircut to Kid Yamamoto just by cutting his hair and dyeing it.
 
there was a headbutt then an eye poke so mitigating incidents. The 5 minute rule needs flexibility, how about reschedule option later in the card. Take a break , if can recover, do it after a fight or several. If not then NC. Oh well not a pivotal fight for division .
 
