The whole thing is unfortunate. Looks like Battle takes a head clash to his chin before he even reaches out so I don’t think it was intentional in any way. It’s too bad Ange wasnt given more time but maybe more time wouldn’t have made a difference. A heated reaction to the no contest but I can understand Battles’ frustration because he did look like he was having his way in the striking. That was looking like one hell of of fight though. Too bad it had to end like that.