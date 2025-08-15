  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Bryan Battle misses Middleweight limit by FOUR Pounds at UFC 319 weigh-ins

Really poor. He needs a statement win or he's getting cut. We all know the goof hates this shit.
 
"hey are you gonna miss weight again this fight?"

"no sir Dana!"

Lyin' Bryin' Battle.
 
Damn. Missed weight twice at 170, forced to move up, misses at 185

Can't wait to see him on the Rumble progression and become a light heavyweight
 
I thought this guy had potential after beating that guy in France. Turns out he’s an undisciplined fat slob though.
 
He is 2-0 when he missed weight by 4-5 pounds so far. Going for that third win, I see.

486676113_1948396039301443_76024456702095182_n.jpg
 
