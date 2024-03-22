BoxerMaurits
Bye Bam Bam
That's upsetting cuz I really thought he wouldn't be cut in this position, so this thread would have to be him just running out his current contract to test other things. But if he said this, then that's doubtful, and he really got cut.He said a while ago he would retire if he didnt get a new contract, he is likely done fighting.
aside from schaub, literally nobody retires when they will
aside from schaub, literally nobody retires when they say they will
The internet doesn't matter. Bunch of homeless cats.And Schaub was practically forced.
I wish he would retire from the internet.
That's upsetting cuz I really thought he wouldn't be cut in this position, so this thread would have to be him just running out his current contract to test other things. But if he said this, then that's doubtful, and he really got cut.
He's so exciting, and the promotion always cared about that way more than merit. I really can't figure the UFC out.