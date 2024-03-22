News Bryan Barberena cut from UFC Roster

What’s next?

He said a while ago he would retire if he didnt get a new contract, he is likely done fighting.
 
That's upsetting cuz I really thought he wouldn't be cut in this position, so this thread would have to be him just running out his current contract to test other things. But if he said this, then that's doubtful, and he really got cut.

He's so exciting, and the promotion always cared about that way more than merit. I really can't figure the UFC out.
 
By Bam Bam 😢

Sad to hear, but yeah, the correct call.

Bam Bam was a fun dude, but he simply had to beat someone like GM3 - the fact Meerschaert went down the one time Bryan touched him should have given him the onus to get the W.
 
8 years too late. He was on thin ice after refusing to job to Sage. Maybe wherever he goes next he'll understand the business better and play ball when the boss tells you.
 
His next profession would be to enter the dragon rolling freestyle
POgZ7F.gif
 
Bryan Barberena Reveals He’ll Retire if UFC Elects Not to Renew Contract

If this was indeed it for Bryan Barberena, at least he went out with a bang.
This was a few years ago too. He really made it clear it was UFC or bust. Hopefully he made enough he can be done or he has a trade to fall back on.
 
Damn, I liked Bam Bam but he was losing a lot at the end, I wonder what the problem became? He was fairly good in between 2014 and 2017.
 
