Crime Brutal teenage assault in St Louis

T

tenniswhiz

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Oct 29, 2009
Messages
35,389
Reaction score
1,990
nypost.com

Teen girl has head repeatedly bashed into concrete in gruesome, caught-on-camera brawl

A Missouri teenager is in critical condition after another teen was caught on camera repeatedly bashing her head into the concrete during a massive off-campus high school brawl.
nypost.com nypost.com

One of the most appalling things I’ve ever seen.

Attacker is 15 years old. I don’t understand what determines trying a juvenile as an adult.

This story doesn’t appear to have been picked up by the NY Times, the Washington Post, CNN, or MSNBC, just yet.

Prayers for the life and health of the victim.
And prayers for the soul of the attacker.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
tenniswhiz said:
nypost.com

Teen girl has head repeatedly bashed into concrete in gruesome, caught-on-camera brawl

A Missouri teenager is in critical condition after another teen was caught on camera repeatedly bashing her head into the concrete during a massive off-campus high school brawl.
nypost.com nypost.com

One of the most appalling things I’ve ever seen.

Attacker is 15 years old. I don’t understand what determines trying a juvenile as an adult.

This story doesn’t appear to have been picked up by the NY Times, the Washington Post, CNN, or MSNBC, just yet.

Prayers for the life and health of the victim.
And prayers for the soul of the attacker.
Click to expand...

This is one of the most appalling things you've ever seen? I'm not sure why you're so outraged that it hasn't been picked up by a national news outlet. There are fights like this in highschools all the time and they don't make the news.

I'm not trying to trivialize it. I'll never understand how you can knowingly smash someone's head into concrete like that. I was witness to and participant in many fights when I was growing up and never saw this kind of brutality. If someone got KOd, there wouldn't be a bunch of extra shots.

It's shocking to see this kind of maliciousness, but it seems to happen all the time. There are probably millions of videos online of brutal knockouts and continued, kicks to the head of someone laying unconscious. It's unfortunately not that uncommon.
 
HomeCheese said:
I stopped clicking on all the snuff film shit a while ago. It rots your soul one click at a time.
Click to expand...

I’m not even talking snuff just assaults and beatdowns that shocked me a lot more than the one in the OP. People are fucked.
 
Stump said:
This is one of the most appalling things you've ever seen? I'm not sure why you're so outraged that it hasn't been picked up by a national news outlet. There are fights like this in highschools all the time and they don't make the news.

I'm not trying to trivialize it. I'll never understand how you can knowingly smash someone's head into concrete like that. I was witness to and participant in many fights when I was growing up and never saw this kind of brutality. If someone got KOd, there wouldn't be a bunch of extra shots.

It's shocking to see this kind of maliciousness, but it seems to happen all the time. There are probably millions of videos online of brutal knockouts and continued, kicks to the head of someone laying unconscious. It's unfortunately not that uncommon.
Click to expand...
Actually it is very uncommon unless you live in a shithole like St. Louis. Highest murder rate by far in America, top 10 in the world (#8 behind cities in Mexico that are cartel war zones). The Soros-backed DA was forced to resign last year, the republican governor appointed a real DA and murders went down drastically (21%), with 58% less murders in November of 2023 than November of 2022 (previous DA resigned on May 16th).

Maybe we should look at this seemingly causal relationships between George Soros backed DAs and insane criminality.
 
Last edited:
Chad R. Thundercock said:
A girl gets her head bashed into the concrete multiple times and idiots in this thread are saying "Hmm...it's not that appalling enough."
Click to expand...
No lol, we just live in a world were beheadings have been posted online for 25 years at this point
 
Matthew chapter 24, part 12:

“And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold.
 
That was a rough watch. That kind of thing gets worse once you have kids.

The outrage does feel like the same shit they'd say about every generation. It's an extreme example but there have been kids beating each other to death in fights for as long as there have been teens fighting. I remember in the 90s some kid in my cousin's little rural upstate NY town became the town pariah when he put another kid in a coma.

It's not that this wasn't horrible, the sound of that girls head on the pavement turned my stomach, but the "kids these days" aspect of it is bullshit IMO.

That footage is going to put that girl in jail for something.
 
Chad R. Thundercock said:
Hmm, did you miss the part where he said "ONE OF THE MOST appalling things?" It's still appalling, dumbass.
Click to expand...

Can you post where I said it wasn't appalling, dumbass?

Just saying fights like this are posted on Reddit daily. National media outlets probably aren't going to pick up on it due to them being so common.

Dude, go on that fight porn subreddit and you will straight up see people fighting with machetes and shit lol. Seeing people get their head stomped on there is insanely common.

It pretty damn appalling, but I've seen a lot of videos that are way worse.
 
spamking said:
This one sounds way worse than the Nex Benedict fight/death that happened here a few weeks ago.
Click to expand...

Damn, a month after the beating. Shit, that month must have been absolutely brutal, not just for the victim, but the family. It is one thing losing a child/family member over senseless violence, but to then be in limbo for a month, fuck.

At the same time, I get the perspective of those potentially “trivializing” it. And I think that opinion is also getting twisted.

This is apart of a trend far beyond senseless violence. As someone who does frequent accounts that do show street fights and such, though if I know a video is this brutal, I do avoid because it IS hard to see and stomach.

Point is, it is because people are becoming more and more desensitized to this type of thing. I don’t think it is violence in video games, media, that lead to the uptick, as there have always been psychos wanting death.

But I know it is like some of the accounts I follow that show these things that make it common place.

And I am a middle aged person who didn’t start being readily exposed to that stuff on the regular, obviously exposed to some over a couple decades as the internet is the internet. Download the wrong video on Kazaa or lime wire, see a faces of death video, etc

But imagine growing up as a teenager and even preadolescent these days with a cell phone, potentially being exposed to this stuff everyday.

Damn, these kids are fucked. Will never have the humanity to want a family, respect life
 
Fedor>Cain said:
Can you post where I said it wasn't appalling, dumbass?

Just saying fights like this are posted on Reddit daily. National media outlets probably aren't going to pick up on it due to them being so common.

Dude, go on that fight porn subreddit and you will straight up see people fighting with machetes and shit lol. Seeing people get their head stomped on there is insanely common.

It pretty damn appalling, but I've seen a lot of videos that are way worse.
Click to expand...

Ah, but did you still miss the part where he said "One of the most?" Just shut the fuck up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,722
Messages
55,231,627
Members
174,693
Latest member
durfeeb

Share this page

Back
Top