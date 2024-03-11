Damn, a month after the beating. Shit, that month must have been absolutely brutal, not just for the victim, but the family. It is one thing losing a child/family member over senseless violence, but to then be in limbo for a month, fuck.At the same time, I get the perspective of those potentially “trivializing” it. And I think that opinion is also getting twisted.This is apart of a trend far beyond senseless violence. As someone who does frequent accounts that do show street fights and such, though if I know a video is this brutal, I do avoid because it IS hard to see and stomach.Point is, it is because people are becoming more and more desensitized to this type of thing. I don’t think it is violence in video games, media, that lead to the uptick, as there have always been psychos wanting death.But I know it is like some of the accounts I follow that show these things that make it common place.And I am a middle aged person who didn’t start being readily exposed to that stuff on the regular, obviously exposed to some over a couple decades as the internet is the internet. Download the wrong video on Kazaa or lime wire, see a faces of death video, etcBut imagine growing up as a teenager and even preadolescent these days with a cell phone, potentially being exposed to this stuff everyday.Damn, these kids are fucked. Will never have the humanity to want a family, respect life