I dunno, I followed Park all the way through Road and whatnot with excitement... but I don't see greatness in him. He's 29 years old, not 21. He's likely a finished product or at least fairly close to it. He seems competent in multiple areas and I could see him picking up wins here and there in the UFC, but I'm not sure he's a future contender. The Taira fight went about as I expected.
As for how he matches up against Silva... I want to say he's gonna cruise here but I can't say I'm confident. Silva has loads of heart and very heavy hands for a Flyweight, plus a passable grappling game. He tends to get hit a lot, though.