News Bruno Silva vs Hyun Sung Park set for UFC Vancouver on October 18th

Who wins?

rollthedice said:
Didn't the dude fight the other day? Lost by sub and didn't take damage so good on him for a quick turn around. I haven't seen Silva fight tho, is it a good match up for Park?
Dude got stunned and then dropped. Not sure I'd say he didn't take damage. Still, I think he'll be alright. Silva is pretty good everywhere and game as fuck, but not really special at anything. It should be a fun fight. I favor park
 
rollthedice said:
Didn't the dude fight the other day? Lost by sub and didn't take damage so good on him for a quick turn around. I haven't seen Silva fight tho, is it a good match up for Park?
Silva is not very good but he has a death touch like if Derrick Lewis was a flyweight.

Not the smartest turn around after getting dropped but still very winnable
 
I dunno, I followed Park all the way through Road and whatnot with excitement... but I don't see greatness in him. He's 29 years old, not 21. He's likely a finished product or at least fairly close to it. He seems competent in multiple areas and I could see him picking up wins here and there in the UFC, but I'm not sure he's a future contender. The Taira fight went about as I expected.

As for how he matches up against Silva... I want to say he's gonna cruise here but I can't say I'm confident. Silva has loads of heart and very heavy hands for a Flyweight, plus a passable grappling game. He tends to get hit a lot, though.
 
Odd... I thought he was fighting Won Hung Lo
 
