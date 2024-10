I don't blame Silva. I'd be mad too if I got poked in the eyes 4 times and having the ref do absolutely NOTHING about it and having to fight being blinded the majority of the fight. I question the character of those who are talking as if Weidman "won" that fight fair and square and didn't "win" by cheating and having the ref in his pocket. I hope Eryk Anders takes the Tavares school of approach where you kick his bad leg over and over again. I don't normally say this but dude deserves it..