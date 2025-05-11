Bruno Silva Skull got Dented

Oh fuck!!!

Hope dude is okay.
 
Guy cant finish a bag of chips
 
Erslan is like hit me, hit me hit me you fuck. Hit me-OW!!!!!
 
UFC def dont want no dented skull dude fighting in their promotion anymore. They gotta give him a hot dog brander and send him on his way.
 
Wait for an official announcement. It could be soft tissue damage. Looks brutal thou.
 
Should have thrown a pokeball right after…. Those who know…. Know.
 
If so, that’s a career imo.

Scar tissue isn’t stronger.
Neither is a broken bone.

Orbital fractures in boxing happen all the time. It REALLY fucks up your ability to take a punch even after it “heals”.
 
What about a one time reebok discount?
 
