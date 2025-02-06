Her next fight is an absolute banger for anyone who followed their recent fights. Brasil looked great last fight and has improved a lot since she joined the Fighting Nerds. I bet she subs Cong here.
I don't think you are her typeI approve of Bruna Brasil she’s cute with nice body and I have needs.
Likely not. Anyhow, now that I have had a wank and my coffee. I want nothing to do with her anymore.I don't think you are her type
Also have to give Strickland credit for training with Pereira afterwards. Pereira gave him some good pointers about where/how he found holes in his defense to exploit, and Strickland has looked better ever since.It's interesting that Stricklands style is the easiest to imitate but hardest to duplicate. His success with it is insane.
I know Pereiras power is the first thing we notice about him but how technical is he for finding that opening on Strick