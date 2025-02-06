  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Bruna Brasil making fun of Strickland

😄

cong-wang-vs-bruna-brasil-1_slug.jpg



Her next fight is an absolute banger for anyone who followed their recent fights. Brasil looked great last fight and has improved a lot since she joined the Fighting Nerds. I bet she subs Cong here.
 
They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery. She now has the best striking in WMMA just by imitation Sean
 
It's interesting that Stricklands style is the easiest to imitate but hardest to duplicate. His success with it is insane.

I know Pereiras power is the first thing we notice about him but how technical is he for finding that opening on Strick
 
Captain Insano said: I'm surprised Sean didn't go kick her ass in the name of women's rights.

So his lefts for women's rights ?
<Ellaria01>

Wonder if Valentina know about this latest drama ?
Does Bruisin' Bruna even know Sean ?
She may be in that FAFO mode !
 
Last edited:
fuck, I better buy out of my Wang bet immediately
[omg1]
 
Also have to give Strickland credit for training with Pereira afterwards. Pereira gave him some good pointers about where/how he found holes in his defense to exploit, and Strickland has looked better ever since.
 
