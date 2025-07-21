payton
⛤
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 3,229
- Reaction score
- 8,115
According to reports from 2023 and 2024, the beloved actor has become largely non-verbal and no longer reads.
He is also reported to face some motor difficulties, though no specific details on his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months.
Frontotemporal dementia affects areas of the brain associated with behavior, personality, and language.
It is distinct from Alzheimer's and often strikes at a younger age. Willis’ case has brought increased awareness to this rare and challenging condition.
Bruce Willis can no longer speak, read, or walk amid dementia decline | The Express Tribune
Bruce Willis' aphasia and frontotemporal dementia have progressed to the point he can barely speak, read, or walk.
tribune.com.pk
Remember to get your 8-10 hours of sleep and stay active bros. You never know.