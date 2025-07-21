  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Health Bruce Willis can no longer speak, read, or walk amid dementia decline

payton

payton

@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
3,229
Reaction score
8,115
bruce-willis-scout-jp-231127-2b4a5f.jpg



According to reports from 2023 and 2024, the beloved actor has become largely non-verbal and no longer reads.
He is also reported to face some motor difficulties, though no specific details on his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months.

Frontotemporal dementia affects areas of the brain associated with behavior, personality, and language.
It is distinct from Alzheimer's and often strikes at a younger age. Willis’ case has brought increased awareness to this rare and challenging condition.

tribune.com.pk

Bruce Willis can no longer speak, read, or walk amid dementia decline | The Express Tribune

Bruce Willis' aphasia and frontotemporal dementia have progressed to the point he can barely speak, read, or walk.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk


Remember to get your 8-10 hours of sleep and stay active bros. You never know.
 
I feel like his case has dramatically declined. I had an uncle that lived with this and was relatively ok for a few good years. My father in law too. Feels like yesterday we found out about Bruce and hes already at this point. Maybe its been longer that I realize I guess.
 
He lived a great life theres no tragedy here. God Bless God's speed
 
Elvis. said:
img_0036-gif.1105101

Legend

The scene where he goes back for Marcellus Wallace should be shown in grade schools to teach the youth about moral integrity
Click to expand...
That's an interesting thought experiment.... what happens if he decides to just leave and say fuck it, every man for himself? Seems like he'd get out free and clear and not have to worry about Marcellus anymore.
 
I did not need to read this today.

Time crushes us all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,347
Messages
57,595,089
Members
175,759
Latest member
Stevo76

Share this page

Back
Top