Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What can I say he would have never get nominated for an Oscar for this type of movie.
Not even Alan Rickman got nominated, which he should have.
Bruce Willis is just perfect in this role. Can't ask for a better protagonist.
10 in my books.
