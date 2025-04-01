Movies Bruce Willis acting performance in Die Hard

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
What can I say he would have never get nominated for an Oscar for this type of movie.

Not even Alan Rickman got nominated, which he should have.

Bruce Willis is just perfect in this role. Can't ask for a better protagonist.

10 in my books.



 
