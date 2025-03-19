Bruce is a gay name, David is not

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,187
- Reaction score
- 44,315
I was wondering why the character in incredible hulk TV show from the early 80's was named David Banner, when the hulk in the comics was always Bruce Banner.
So I googled it.
Turns out, CBS thought the name Bruce sounded gay, so they changed it to David. One of the show's creators disputes this but both Stan Lee and Lou Ferigno say it's true.
So I googled it.
Turns out, CBS thought the name Bruce sounded gay, so they changed it to David. One of the show's creators disputes this but both Stan Lee and Lou Ferigno say it's true.
The Incredible Hulk's Absurd Reason For Changing Bruce Banner's Name
Wow, how stupid.
screenrant.com