  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Bruce is a gay name, David is not

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,187
Reaction score
44,315
I was wondering why the character in incredible hulk TV show from the early 80's was named David Banner, when the hulk in the comics was always Bruce Banner.

So I googled it.

Turns out, CBS thought the name Bruce sounded gay, so they changed it to David. One of the show's creators disputes this but both Stan Lee and Lou Ferigno say it's true.

screenrant.com

The Incredible Hulk's Absurd Reason For Changing Bruce Banner's Name

Wow, how stupid.
screenrant.com screenrant.com
 
If Bruce is gay name.... it's definitely a "top".

Bruce is a pitcher... not a catcher.


David Banner ?? GTFO.

I don't even read the comics and I knew it was Bruce Banner.

Who allowed this shit?


I'm assuming this is a Stan Lee character because he loves first and last names with the same initial because he says he can't remember all the names otherwise.
 
jeff7b9 said:
If Bruce is gay name.... it's definitely a "top".

Bruce is a pitcher... not a catcher.


David Banner ?? GTFO.

I don't even read the comics and I knew it was Bruce Banner.

Who allowed this shit?


I'm assuming this is a Stan Lee character because he loves first and last names with the same initial because he says he can't remember all the names otherwise.
Click to expand...
Kenneth Johnson created the series he renamed the character after his son , David .
 
jeff7b9 said:
If Bruce is gay name.... it's definitely a "top".

Bruce is a pitcher... not a catcher.


David Banner ?? GTFO.

I don't even read the comics and I knew it was Bruce Banner.

Who allowed this shit?


I'm assuming this is a Stan Lee character because he loves first and last names with the same initial because he says he can't remember all the names otherwise.
Click to expand...
Bruce the Brute, bruh!
 
Fedorgasm said:
I was wondering why the character in incredible hulk TV show from the early 80's was named David Banner, when the hulk in the comics was always Bruce Banner.

So I googled it.

Turns out, CBS thought the name Bruce sounded gay, so they changed it to David. One of the show's creators disputes this but both Stan Lee and Lou Ferigno say it's true.

screenrant.com

The Incredible Hulk's Absurd Reason For Changing Bruce Banner's Name

Wow, how stupid.
screenrant.com screenrant.com
Click to expand...
But David has a tiny dong...

michelangelo_david_copy_1_.jpeg
 
Osculater said:
Can't be that ghey when she/he had kids
Click to expand...


Im sure all these DL gay dudes tell themselves that shit all the time as theyre secretly getting treated like a rest stop pin cushion

"Im not gay gay, I got a wife"

Ok, Lucky Pierre
 
Pittie Petey said:
Im sure all these DL gay dudes tell themselves that shit all the time as theyre secretly getting treated like a rest stop pin cushion

"Im not gay gay, I got a wife"

Ok, Lucky Pierre
Click to expand...
But he has kids, I mean she had kids LOL
 
Coincidentally my fav podcaster just dropped an episode where he interviews Bruce LaBruce, who is an artist/director specializing in gay stuff. He's even Canadian

en.wikipedia.org

Bruce LaBruce - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,756
Messages
57,050,062
Members
175,520
Latest member
aprilshowers

Share this page

Back
Top