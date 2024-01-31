Media Bruce Buffer answers Jim Miller’s request to announce him as Jim ‘Fucking’ Miller at UFC 300: “I don’t like cursing at my job. The answer is no.”

Understandable decision?

He could follow Dana's lead and call him Jim "Journeyyyyymannnnnn" Miiiiiilllllllllllleerrrrr
 
He can get himself some fake abs and fuck him some escorts, but won't curse because an mma ring announcer must have integrity, give me a fucking break.
 
Last edited:
Was kind of a dumb request anyway. He could have just asked him privatley.
 
Poirierfan said:
He can get himself some fake abs and fuck him some escorts, but won't curse because a mma ring announcer must have integrity, give me a fucking break.
We all have our personal limits.
 
What a fucking dork.

Fuck Buffer.
Fuck his stupid ass suits.

Won't say naughty words at goddamn human cockfighting and takes himself so seriously.

Jim Miller should punch Buffer in the dick during the intro. That should be the compromise. I hope this old asshole pulls his hammy trying to do his ghey fucking Buffer 360.

"Friggen" ??? Is this a fucking middle school church youth group?
 
jeff7b9 said:
What a fucking dork.

Fuck Buffer.
Fuck his stupid ass suits.

Won't say naughty words at goddamn human cockfighting and takes himself so seriously.

Jim Miller should punch Buffer in the dick during the intro. That should be the compromise. I hope this old asshole pulls his hammy trying to do his ghey fucking Buffer 360.

"Friggen" ??? Is this a fucking middle school church youth group?
You nailed it dude, that fucker takes himself way too seriously. He has no idea how he comes across and the way some people such as myself perceives him, like a fucking dork.
 
Cursing at his job would be the least embarrassing thing this ridiculous tool does.
 
Didnt he say motherfucker to the mic in first bmf title fight?

Maybe he will add "that little" to the title
 
TheToneZone said:
someone check this guys basement. buffer is a weirdo 100%
It makes sense though. I don't curse at my job either. I do talk alot of fucking shit with my friends and in here.

Check my basement too
 
Poirierfan said:
You nailed it dude, that fucker takes himself way too seriously. He has no idea how he comes across and the way some people such as myself perceives him, like a fucking dork.
Buffer has "main character syndrome"

I think he genuinely thinks he is really cool and doesn't grasp that he is the creepy old guy at the party
 
13Seconds said:
It makes sense though. I don't curse at my job either. I do talk alot of fucking shit with my friends and in here.

Check my basement too
What's in your basement?

Anything fun or illegal?

Guns? Drugs? Dead hookers?
 
jeff7b9 said:
What a fucking dork.

Fuck Buffer.
Fuck his stupid ass suits.

Won't say naughty words at goddamn human cockfighting and takes himself so seriously.

Jim Miller should punch Buffer in the dick during the intro. That should be the compromise. I hope this old asshole pulls his hammy trying to do his ghey fucking Buffer 360.

"Friggen" ??? Is this a fucking middle school church youth group?
Stop cursing so much. Please? Thanks.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Buffer has "main character syndrome"

I think he genuinely thinks he is really cool and doesn't grasp that he is the creepy old guy at the party
I mean, he is really cool. How long has he announced fighters now? Great shape too for an old man.

I don’t know the guy and maybe i've missed some gossip shit, but what happened for him to have this main character syndrome?

I just know him for being the UFC announcer and a true professional.
 
