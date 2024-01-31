BoxerMaurits
We all have our personal limits.He can get himself some fake abs and fuck him some escorts, but won't curse because a mma ring announcer must have integrity, give me a fucking break.
You nailed it dude, that fucker takes himself way too seriously. He has no idea how he comes across and the way some people such as myself perceives him, like a fucking dork.What a fucking dork.
Fuck Buffer.
Fuck his stupid ass suits.
Won't say naughty words at goddamn human cockfighting and takes himself so seriously.
Jim Miller should punch Buffer in the dick during the intro. That should be the compromise. I hope this old asshole pulls his hammy trying to do his ghey fucking Buffer 360.
"Friggen" ??? Is this a fucking middle school church youth group?
Izzy will be at that basement toosomeone check this guys basement. buffer is a weirdo 100%
It makes sense though. I don't curse at my job either. I do talk alot of fucking shit with my friends and in here.someone check this guys basement. buffer is a weirdo 100%
You nailed it dude, that fucker takes himself way too seriously. He has no idea how he comes across and the way some people such as myself perceives him, like a fucking dork.
How so?Cursing at his job would be the least embarrassing thing this ridiculous tool does.
What's in your basement?It makes sense though. I don't curse at my job either. I do talk alot of fucking shit with my friends and in here.
Check my basement too
I mean, he is really cool. How long has he announced fighters now? Great shape too for an old man.Buffer has "main character syndrome"
I think he genuinely thinks he is really cool and doesn't grasp that he is the creepy old guy at the party