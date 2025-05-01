Bros helping bros (vacating titles and changing division)

The Big Babou
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2006
- Messages
- 3,487
- Reaction score
- 1,421
Do you think we might see a situation where "mates" start concurrently vacating titles and switching weight classes to give the impression that they're chasing multiple titles but also / moreso, helping each other out?
It's possible that these 3
(Islam, Belal and Khamzat) could rotate titles without ever fighting each other
I'm aware of Khamzat poking Belal yesterday so this is just a hypothetical situation, but we're not far from it
It's possible that these 3
(Islam, Belal and Khamzat) could rotate titles without ever fighting each other
I'm aware of Khamzat poking Belal yesterday so this is just a hypothetical situation, but we're not far from it