News Broner vs Cobbs June 7th Don King PPV

Whenever I see Broner's name, this legendary image pops up in my head:

broner241.jpg
 
Started reading at "Broner"
Stopped reading at "Don King"
 
I kind of like Blair Cobbs. It'd be nice to see him beat Broner.
 
Seano said:
I kind of like Blair Cobbs. It'd be nice to see him beat Broner.
His boxing ability or the way he acts? 'cause he's said for years he could beat Crawford and Ennis given the chance, yet he got smushed vs Rocha. It would be nice to see Broner lose again though.
 
Nova44 said:
His boxing ability or the way he acts? 'cause he's said for years he could beat Crawford and Ennis given the chance, yet he got smushed vs Rocha. It would be nice to see Broner lose again though.
I know he's not a great fighter, but he's got some heart and tries to entertain. Not a guy I expect to ever make an impact or anything.
 
