I kind of like Blair Cobbs. It'd be nice to see him beat Broner.
I know he's not a great fighter, but he's got some heart and tries to entertain. Not a guy I expect to ever make an impact or anything.His boxing ability or the way he acts? 'cause he's said for years he could beat Crawford and Ennis given the chance, yet he got smushed vs Rocha. It would be nice to see Broner lose again though.
About Billions to About BrokeBroner's last stand if it actually happens. He doesn't have much time left to achieve billionaire status.
Thats all he'll ever be to me sir.Whenever I see Broner's name, this legendary image pops up in my head: