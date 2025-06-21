Broken Lizard - (Super Troopers, Club Dread, Beerfest)

Starting a thread to pay homage to the greatest comedy troupe in American history: Broken Lizard.

In my opinion, they made one perfect movie in Super Troopers, and several other pretty great movies like Beerfest and Club Dread.

Post your favorite broken lizard memories, jokes and videos and more right here.

This is their first film, called "The Tinfoil Monkey Agenda" - A work of brewing genius, still cocooned but nevertheless beautiful.




When did you see Super Troopers for the first time, and what were you wearing? I was in a theatre, with my jeans and a Wu Tang t-shirt. I was nothing to fuck with.

Someone smoked weed right in the theatre during the weed-bust scene and it added to it. I later stole the film from a local convenience store that rented out films and told my parents I lost it. I watched that movie almost every night for a whole summer, with a god damn liter of soda. Eventually I returned it. But it was ruined by my over-watching. A sad fate for the people of my neighborhood. Rest assured I know hell awaits me when I die.

But in the meantime.

Littering and shenanigans.

1750467930244.png
 
Natural Order said:
The opening scene of Super Troopers is one of the funniest things I've ever seen on film. Stomach rupturing laughs. Never gets old.

As far as comedy goes I think this whole sequence is perfect. 10/10. Maybe some others have been “as good” but there is nothing better.
 
Super Troopers and Beerfest are great and I could rewatch again and again, the rest not so much
 
Lycandroid said:
Super Troopers and Beerfest are great and I could rewatch again and again, the rest not so much
They have a ton of movies at this point and shows and stuff. They seem to have build a pretty good audience. Personally I like everything they have done.


whats-your-favorite-movie-from-the-broken-lizard-crew-v0-t4iy9rhxhtee1.jpeg
 
Aegon Spengler said:
They have a ton of movies at this point and shows and stuff. They seem to have build a pretty good audience. Personally I like everything they have done.


whats-your-favorite-movie-from-the-broken-lizard-crew-v0-t4iy9rhxhtee1.jpeg
never seen or heard of puddle cruiser ? how does it stack up ?

I recently watched this podcast they were on, absolute gold

 
