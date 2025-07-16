Media Brock's daughter is off the market

Mya Lesnar and her NFL rookie boyfriend have gone public with their relationship.

Lesnar - who is the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar - has made a name for herself in track and field, and recently won a major college athletics title.
However, she's now making headlines away from her shot put endeavors after her partner, Drew Moss, shared pictures of them together for the first time.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya hard launches relationship with NFL star

Lesnar - who is the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar - has begun to make a name for herself in track and field, and recently won a major college athletics title.
"has made a name for herself in track and field, and recently won a major college athletics title."

I guess the women's 145 can relax.
What a shame.
She is built to wreck havoc
 
