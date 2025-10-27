It sounds like he will rape again and eventually murder somebody. The judge needs to be investigated because there is no way he should of have gotten a sweet heart deal with three victims with the third refusing to come forward likely because he got off lightly.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.