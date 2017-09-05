brock lesnar!

did you see this video before ? this person is not human.









edit:

i know professional wrestling is scripted, but in my opinion it's unfair to think of these guys as less athletic.
the sport is very taxing + they do that shit every week. some ufc fighters fight only once a year!


 
Would you call a circus performer an athlete?

I would say that pro wrestlers are more like performers. They are putting on a scripted performance rather than competing in an athletic contest.

Now sure, it does require some athletic abilities but it's not the same thing as being a professional athlete.

Just my opinion.
 
Have you seen Shawn Jordan's backflip BTW?

UFC161-PatBarryXShawnJordan-StandingBackFlip-400-sg.gif
 
Even though this is scripted, these guys go through a lot of injuries and end up with a collection of broken bones down the road. I think it was Roddy Piper who said it best: "You can't fake gravity" or something like that.
 
Reign009 said:
Have you seen Shawn Jordan's backflip BTW?

UFC161-PatBarryXShawnJordan-StandingBackFlip-400-sg.gif
Click to expand...


i am talking about the fail. it should at least break his neck if he is lucky.


i know this guy in the gif is heavy, but the backflip trick itself is very easy you only jump bend your knees up toward your head. people only fear it.
 
Lol, bisping is on drugs like all of thems <[analyzed}> he thinks we are stupid<YeahOKJen>
 
Injecting ten gallons of rocket fuel into your balls four times a day really brings out your athletic side.
 
I guess it is hard to break your neck when you dont have one.

Obligatory
 
Brock Lesnar's daughter looks more like Brock Lesnar than Brock Lesnar does.
 

