brock lesnar!

nastyElbows also avirgin
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2016
- Messages
- 277
- Reaction score
- 0
did you see this video before ? this person is not human.
edit:
i know professional wrestling is scripted, but in my opinion it's unfair to think of these guys as less athletic.
the sport is very taxing + they do that shit every week. some ufc fighters fight only once a year!
edit:
i know professional wrestling is scripted, but in my opinion it's unfair to think of these guys as less athletic.
the sport is very taxing + they do that shit every week. some ufc fighters fight only once a year!