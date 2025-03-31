Brock Lesnar was a truly exceptional talent.

I randomly went down a Lesnar nostalgia tour, and it really is remarkable how talented he was for MMA. And yes, I specifically mean MMA as opposed to just wrestling, which clearly he was also great, but we've seen other great, even higher level wrestlers come into MMA, and the vast majority can't hold a candle to Brock.



Not only did he have the outlier size, quickness, and athleticism, he also somehow had an unlimited gas tank. He didn't react well to getting hit, but had a fantastic chin.



He was an absolute wizard in terms of picking up the ground game, with some of the best top control we've seen in MMA. It's disturbing in hindsight to think that many fans dismissed him after the Mir fight, but go back and watch that fight and you will be amazed and how dominant he is on the ground against Mir, right up until the kneebar, in his SECOND MMA fight.



Bo Nickal has far more experience and is still terrified to go to the ground with Paul Craig, for example. I think Weidman is probably the only wrestler that you can argue comparatively picked up the ground game that quickly, or is even in the same ballpark.



Long time solid veteran Herring couldn't do anything to him in Brock's third ever MMA fight.....



Randy is just a damn legend, seeing him at 45 years old tying up and holding his own against a young Brock despite a 60 lb weight advantage is the stuff of fairy tales. But he was never going to overcome that size and durability advantage.



By the time he rematched Mir, his skills had developed to the point where it may have been literally the most dominant ground performance in the history of MMA.



Carwin was a nightmare matchup for Brock: a guy close to his size that also has a high level wrestling background, but far better striking with top of the food chain power. Before they fight, I thought Brock had ZERO chance of winning. He showed in that fight that, despite his terrible instincts when it comes to getting hit, that he had heart and durability to go along with his other traits.



Then of course came Cain. Fans often fantasize about how good Brock could've been if he started MMA earlier. I think his striking certainly would've been more refined, as well as his reactions to getting hit, as he would be much more experienced and comfortable in those situations. He would truly be a force to be reckoned with.



But Cain is the one matchup where I'm still not sure if Brock would be able to beat him more times than not. Cain has the striking, the wrestling, AND the gas tank.



By the time fought Ubereem, I think he was already Diverticulitis Brock, a lesser version of his peak self.



Then guy takes 5 years off and comes back to beat Hunt in a flawless victory. Yes he was PED'd to high hell in that fight, but what really impressed me is how good and elusive he had become with his defensive striking, reminding me a lot of Khabib in that regard.