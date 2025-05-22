Unheralded Truth
I'd say he's aging like a fine wine. Thoughts?
Proof that Canada's innate hipsterism affects all!
That Carwin fight was really something. He had to dig deep to get through that one.I like brock
People hate on him, but he legitimately has a lot of warrior in him.
Its a shame he was part of Vince's freak offs, miss him in WWE.
Even just entering mma to begin with. Dude was in the ufc in his second fight..That Carwin fight was really something. He had to dig deep to get through that one.
Even just entering mma to begin with. Dude was in the ufc in his second fight..
Beyond all that tho, I respect his vibe. He just comes off like a warrior to me.
Hell Yeah, got Ian Garry's boss on the right & Debra on the left.Just a Jacked white boy.