Media Brock Lesnar after a decade in Canada (new look)

He looks healthy and happy. The long hair does give him that Viking vibe.
 
HHJ said:
That Carwin fight was really something. He had to dig deep to get through that one.
Even just entering mma to begin with. Dude was in the ufc in his second fight..

Beyond all that tho, I respect his vibe. He just comes off like a warrior to me.
 
AstralPanda said:
Even just entering mma to begin with. Dude was in the ufc in his second fight..

Beyond all that tho, I respect his vibe. He just comes off like a warrior to me.
When you think about all he was able to accomplish over the course of 15 years, pro wrestling and mma combined, the guy is a incredible success story. You gotta be made of the real stuff to pull that off.
 
