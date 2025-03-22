Brits got wiped out tonight

Legendary
Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@red
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2010
- Messages
- 7,623
- Reaction score
- 3,684
Edwards got smoked the entire fight
Molly gets finished and retires
Vucenic looked terrible
Jai Herbert lost
Parkin lost and they are down a prospect.
Looks like the Brits just have Tom and Paddy left. They need to Bring Dakota over so she can win a title.
