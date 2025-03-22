  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Brits got wiped out tonight

Edwards got smoked the entire fight

Molly gets finished and retires

Vucenic looked terrible

Jai Herbert lost

Parkin lost and they are down a prospect.

Looks like the Brits just have Tom and Paddy left. They need to Bring Dakota over so she can win a title.
 
Lone'er Kavanaugh looked pretty good. I think he'll be a real contender at FLW in a couple of years.
 
They still have the #1 Heavyweight in the World

tom-aspinall-jon-jones.gif
 
Nah, they were just all out of their primes. In prime Brit’s would’ve won today.
 
