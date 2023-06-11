Mental Health and Drugs

Estrangement

Failed Intervention

Marriage in Jeopardy

For those hoping the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship would mark the beginning of a new chapter of happiness and stability for the singer, the past 18 months have proved challenging.Since November 2021, when the 13-year arrangement to control her financial and personal affairs was lifted, she has documented her freedom in a torrent of highly emotional social media messages, many of them semi-naked.The often-bizarre posts led to fears the 41-year-old is fragile, damaged by the years in which others controlled her life, and perhaps still plagued by the mental health issues which first led to the conservatorship.Today, Britney is in an extremely dangerous place.They tell me her drug-taking has resumed – with some in her family claiming she is now hooked on crystal meth...Britney Spears's family are worried her drug taking has resumed. Britney is pictured with her father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne[Britney also has a sister, Jamie Lynn, who is also estranged from her.]But after spending nine months working with the wider Spears family – Britney's parents, her brother, her former husband and her children – for a new documentary, I'm sorry to say the situation is more deeply troubling than even we had guessed.'I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,' Kevin Federline, her ex- husband and father of their two sons, told me. 'It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.'Kevin FederlineHer sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are refusing to meet their mother, claiming they have seen drugs being delivered to her house.Her family are scared, with Britney's father, Jamie, telling me he worries she will meet the same fate as English singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the tragically young age of 27.Amy WinehouseHaving cut off her family after her conservatorship ended, accusing Jamie – the arrangement's instigator – of being 'abusive', 'bullying her' and even forcing her to take birth control, she has left them powerless to intervene.For the rest of her family, there has been no such rapprochement. None were present at her wedding last year to the 26-year-old American-Iranian model Sam Asghari.Spears and AsghariDuring a custody hearing in 2007, a California judge described her as 'a habitual, frequent and continuous' user of alcohol and prescription drugs.Kevin told me that at one point, when the boys were still babies, he instructed his lawyers to warn Britney not to breast feed them while on drugs.In August, I disclosed in The Mail on Sunday that the boys had decided not to see their mother until she finds help. They have kept their word.They told me that they had been through many traumatic experiences with her over the years.And things did not improve as they grew older. They claim, for example, that she attempted to continue bathing them when they were age 11 and 12.In one frightening stay at Britney's home, they say they found her standing near the door of Jayden's bedroom in the middle of the night – with a kitchen blade in her hand. 'She was standing there with a knife,' Jayden told his dad.Those close to Britney were pinning their hopes on staging an 'intervention' – to effectively kidnap her with medical supervision and take her to a place of safety – on Tuesday, February 7.There were reports that Britney had stopped taking her mood-stabilising medication and that substances she was taking instead 'hyped her up' and caused her to 'fly off the handle'.One of her friends told the online gossip publication TMZ: 'I'm afraid she's going to die.'The plan had been drawn up by Jodi Montgomery, one of Britney's former conservators appointed by the court to replace her father in controlling her affairs.She had stayed on the board at Britney's request.She told Kevin that Sam Asghari and Cade Hudson, her manager, were in on the operation, in which Britney would receive at least two months of treatment. Friends and family rented a safe house for the singer in Los Angeles and hired 'interventionist' Matt Brown – a medical professional who specialises in treating addictions.Jodi had told Kevin to prepare his boys for what was about to happen. He was filming with me when the moment came.I watched him nervously, glued to his phone as he waited for a text from Jodi to say the intervention was under way. But no text ever came – only a message to say that Jodi had resigned.When rumours of it emerged online, Britney went on Instagram and denied the story – claiming there had been no such plan. But I was there. In reality, she had been alerted and the scheme fell apart. After that, one of Britney's family members told me: 'This was the last chance of saving her.'Today, reports suggest Britney's marriage to Asghari is in trouble, with fans noticing that on a recent holiday to Puerto Rico in April, she was not wearing her wedding ring.There have also been reports of a 'manic episode' which took place in a restaurant.One friend told a US publication: 'She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.'Not looking good for Britney!