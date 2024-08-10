International British Police Commissioner Forgot 1776 Happened. Threatens US Citizens

Sauce: Fox Snooze

UK police commissioner threatens to extradite, jail US citizens over online posts: 'We'll come after you."​


London's Metropolitan Police chief warned that officials will not only be cracking down on British citizens for commentary on the riots in the U.K.,but on American citizens as well.


"We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told Sky News.

A Sky News reporter asked Commissioner Rowley to further explain his warning, arguing that high profile figures have been "whipping up the hatred," and that "the likes of Elon Musk" have been getting involved. She then asked what the police force’s plan will be "when it comes to dealing with people who are whipping up this kind of behavior from behind the keyboard who may be in a different country?"


Rowley answered by telling the reporter, "Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law."

"You can be guilty of offenses of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred, there are numerous terrorist offenses regarding the publishing of material," he said. "All of those offenses are in play if people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets, and we will come after those individuals just as we will physically confront on the streets the thugs and the yobs who are taking — who are causing the problems for communities...


 
Hows that going to work exactly ? We have a totally different set of rules and laws we are governed by and as far as I'm aware you and I don't have to follow England or anyone else's laws from our own country.
 
fuck off ya fucking twat. If I want to say that migrants are ruining your country and you bend over backwards and take it in the ass from Muslims and the rest of Europe and Asians trash cans full of people who are not wanted in their own native lands, as an American, I will do so.

So, I would say I just committed 12 felonies there in that statement. I made fun of gays and anal sex, I called you a twat-which I am sure offends some bull lesbian somewhere, I indicated all your problems are migrant and Muslim related…..

Hang on, someone’s at the door
 
