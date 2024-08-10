fuck off ya fucking twat. If I want to say that migrants are ruining your country and you bend over backwards and take it in the ass from Muslims and the rest of Europe and Asians trash cans full of people who are not wanted in their own native lands, as an American, I will do so.



So, I would say I just committed 12 felonies there in that statement. I made fun of gays and anal sex, I called you a twat-which I am sure offends some bull lesbian somewhere, I indicated all your problems are migrant and Muslim related…..



Hang on, someone’s at the door