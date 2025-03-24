MMA IAN
Between 2001 and 2021 the Muslim population grew by 150%, from 1.6million to 4 million, and they are the fastest growing minority group.
In England, the 0-18 Muslim population is 11.2% of that age group, so the total Islamic population in the future will be 10% at least, but it could rise to 20-30% or more by 2100 (based on the current trajectory of the last few censuses).
In Birmingham, 43.5% of 0-18 year olds are from a Muslim background, in Greater Manchester its 35%.
Thoughts?
