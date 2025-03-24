  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

British Muslims in Numbers: Census Summary Report 2025

Between 2001 and 2021 the Muslim population grew by 150%, from 1.6million to 4 million, and they are the fastest growing minority group.

In England, the 0-18 Muslim population is 11.2% of that age group, so the total Islamic population in the future will be 10% at least, but it could rise to 20-30% or more by 2100 (based on the current trajectory of the last few censuses).

In Birmingham, 43.5% of 0-18 year olds are from a Muslim background, in Greater Manchester its 35%.

British Muslims in Numbers: Census Report Summary 2025 | Muslim Council of Britain

Thoughts?
 
Islam Imamate said:
Why?
giphy.gif
 
Gonna be interesting in europe in 2040s and 50s

Cultural changes might be coming but we will see
 
MMA IAN said:
I swear you told me we'd be a Muslim country by 2040. We're putting it back 60 years now?
 
Anyway I think overall I favour a halt on all immigration for now as our public services can't handle the current population level.

In terms of Muslims I would say my experience is the vast majority of second generation Muslims are less religious than their parents and so on and so forth. Obviously I am aware there are exceptions to this rule .
 
Sounds fantastic to me.

This can only be good for the job market, housing, schools, gender equality and the NHS.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I swear you told me we'd be a Muslim country by 2040. We're putting it back 60 years now?
Progress takes time, but the writings on the wall mate

Not sure how they came up with 2100 being the date , if the current 150% growth every 20 years keeps up, in 2041 there would be a little over 10 million Muslims, then by 2061 it would be ~25 million Muslims. Current UK population a little under 60 million.

2040 might be a bit early, but it'll be sooner than 2100. It'll happen in our lifetime if you're in your 30s.

At the end of the day I don't live in the UK, it's just going to be the first country to go through this giant social experiment and will either be the glowing success we're always told it will be, or it will be the canary in the coalmine for the rest of the western world.
 
MMA IAN said:
Progress takes time, but the writings on the wall mate

Not sure how they came up with 2100 being the date , if the current 150% growth every 20 years keeps up, in 2041 there would be a little over 10 million Muslims, then by 2061 it would be ~25 million Muslims. Current UK population a little under 60 million.

2040 might be a bit early, but it'll be sooner than 2100. It'll happen in our lifetime if you're in your 30s.

At the end of the day I don't live in the UK, it's just going to be the first country to go through this giant social experiment and will either be the glowing success we're always told it will be, or it will be the canary in the coalmine for the rest of the western world.
I'm 42, I don't think it'll happen in my lifetime. I don't think it'll happen in my daughter's lifetime either. I think at some point soon immigration is going to halt because the country isn't set up to support many more people (or even the amount we have now).

Demographic wise I don't believe most Muslims who are born and went to school in the UK would want to live in an islamic society so I'm not too concerned about that.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I'm 42, I don't think it'll happen in my lifetime. I don't think it'll happen in my daughter's lifetime either. I think at some point soon immigration is going to halt because the country isn't set up to support many more people (or even the amount we have now).

Demographic wise I don't believe most Muslims who are born and went to school in the UK would want to live in an islamic society so I'm not too concerned about that.
I'm not far behind you in age, and from my friends In government roles where they deal with that kind of thing, they see it as being a certainty.

Most women in Muslim majority countries don't want to live in an Islamic society either.

I think this is the trap people fall into thinking about this. It doesn't matter if even 75% of British Muslims don't want Islamic society. The extremist 25% (pew research has several times equate roughly 1/4 of Muslims having extremist views) will subjugate that 75% through violence and intimidation. They will fall in line.

That's the problem with thinking 'well I'm sure it will be OK, the majority don't want it'

I hope I'm wrong for your daughters sake bro.
 
