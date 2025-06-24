Croo67
Jacky Jhaj, a 39-year-old 'British man', has been arrested after trying to marry a nine-year-old at Disneyland Paris.
Jhaj, a convicted sex offender, had booked an events space at the theme park for the wedding, with Disneyland Paris saying it was 'deceived' after fake identification documents were used to secure the private event.
Although the story first broke two days ago, Jhaj has only been named today - with him previously only being referred to as a 'British man'.
