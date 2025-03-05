  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Britain introduces new legislation ensuring ‘ethnic and cultural minorities’ aren't jailed for crimes

Clickbait.

---

uk.news.yahoo.com

Justice Secretary calls for sentencing guideline to be reversed over ethnicity

The Sentencing Council published new principles for judges to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences on Wednesday.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com

---


Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, replied: “As somebody from an ethnic minority background, I do not stand for any differential treatment before the law for anyone.

“There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch or under this Labour Government.”

She later said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to “register my displeasure” and “recommend reversing this change to the guidance”.

Ms Mahmood added: “The Sentencing Council is entirely independent.

“These guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this Government.”

---

It's not going to happen.

[/thread]
 
Why would anyone outside of these groups follow the law then at that point? And how exactly are they gonna keep people from identifying as belonging to these preferred groups to prevent criminal liability?
Seems unenforceable.
 
Siver! said:
Clickbait.

---

uk.news.yahoo.com

Justice Secretary calls for sentencing guideline to be reversed over ethnicity

The Sentencing Council published new principles for judges to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences on Wednesday.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com

---


Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, replied: “As somebody from an ethnic minority background, I do not stand for any differential treatment before the law for anyone.

“There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch or under this Labour Government.”

She later said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to “register my displeasure” and “recommend reversing this change to the guidance”.

Ms Mahmood added: “The Sentencing Council is entirely independent.

“These guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this Government.”

---

It's not going to happen.

[/thread]
Click to expand...
So why hasn't she already removed it? Why did she only say she would after being pressed in Parliament?
 
Siver! said:
Clickbait.

---

uk.news.yahoo.com

Justice Secretary calls for sentencing guideline to be reversed over ethnicity

The Sentencing Council published new principles for judges to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences on Wednesday.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com

---


Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, replied: “As somebody from an ethnic minority background, I do not stand for any differential treatment before the law for anyone.

“There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch or under this Labour Government.”

She later said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to “register my displeasure” and “recommend reversing this change to the guidance”.

Ms Mahmood added: “The Sentencing Council is entirely independent.

“These guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this Government.”

---

It's not going to happen.

[/thread]
Click to expand...
Oh dear. Don’t delete your account again.

 
Ironic because I remember a poster or two on here (one virgin mainly but I think they deleted their account) that wanted similar done last summer during the riots if I recall.

Shouting loud for the whites to be rounded and locked up, but for the police not to provoke the minorities and essentially let them go about their business.

Proud to be British etc etc.
 
Last edited:
Siver! said:
Clickbait.

---

uk.news.yahoo.com

Justice Secretary calls for sentencing guideline to be reversed over ethnicity

The Sentencing Council published new principles for judges to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences on Wednesday.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com

---


Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, replied: “As somebody from an ethnic minority background, I do not stand for any differential treatment before the law for anyone.

“There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch or under this Labour Government.”

She later said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to “register my displeasure” and “recommend reversing this change to the guidance”.

Ms Mahmood added: “The Sentencing Council is entirely independent.

“These guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this Government.”

---

It's not going to happen.

[/thread]
Click to expand...
Clickbait my ass. UK already has been serving out two tier justice for quite some time. Now they are just being emboldened to put it into law.
KAZSoliloquy said:
considering it's Turning Point, it's absolutely clickbait.
Click to expand...
Only an idiot shoots the messenger. You can't dismiss documented parliament proceedings as fake news. Well maybe you can't but you've gone full retard a long time ago.
 
Lycandroid said:
Clickbait my ass. UK already has been serving out two tier justice for quite some time. Now they are just being emboldened to put it into law.

Only an idiot shoots the messenger. You can't dismiss documented parliament proceedings as fake news. Well maybe you can't but you've gone full retard a long time ago.
Click to expand...

It's clickbait.

It's not happening.

There's nothing to discuss.
 
Lycandroid said:
Clickbait my ass. UK already has been serving out two tier justice for quite some time. Now they are just being emboldened to put it into law.

Only an idiot shoots the messenger. You can't dismiss documented parliament proceedings as fake news. Well maybe you can't but you've gone full retard a long time ago.
Click to expand...
One would have to question why someone would want to portray this as clickbait.

As the meeting notes state - the justice secretary made no objection to the legislation. Labour has already proven it is happy to say one thing in public, only to do completely the opposite.
 
Kinda funny that the only politicians who call this stuff out are Jenrick and Braverman. I'm sure it's just a coincidence they are both married to Jewish people. On the continent the same inspiration spurs Geert Wilders and LePenn. Not a soul in sight opposing this simply because they are a White person being disenfranchised. That's not good enough.
 
You can say the government won't implement it but why is this sentencing council proposing and agreeing on this? What sort of brain dead morons do they have on it?
 
Siver! said:
It's clickbait.

It's not happening.

There's nothing to discuss.
Click to expand...
There are thousands of examples of this already happening in the UK. They just shut down an inquiry as to why grooming gangs(consisting of ENTIRELY ethnic minorities) were being let off the hook.

This shit is happening everywhere even Canada. My ex's neighbor was able to murder a mother and child despite having a rap sheet longer than santas wish list he was let off the hook time and time again because of the color of his skin.


This guy was drug dealing violent psychopath who terrorized his neighborhood for years. No punishment whatsoever until he murdered an innocent family.

Canada is now proposing legislation to lower sentences for minorities

Media Lines – Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Media Lines – Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
www.justice.gc.ca www.justice.gc.ca
 
Seeing how turning point is dismissed..

uk.news.yahoo.com

Justice Secretary calls for sentencing guideline on ethnicity to be reversed

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to ‘register my displeasure’.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com


The Justice Secretary is calling for new guidance for judges – to consider a defendant’s ethnicity when deciding whether to send them to prison – to be reversed over concerns about “two-tier sentencing”.

The Sentencing Council published new principles for courts to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences, including whether to suspend jail time, on Wednesday.

The updated guidance, which comes into force from April, details that a pre-sentence report would usually be necessary before handing out punishment for someone of an ethnic, cultural or faith minority, alongside other groups such as young adults aged 18 to 25, women and pregnant women.
 
Lycandroid said:
There are thousands of examples of this already happening in the UK. They just shut down an inquiry as to why grooming gangs(consisting of ENTIRELY ethnic minorities) were being let off the hook.

This shit is happening everywhere even Canada. My ex's neighbor was able to murder a mother and child despite having a rap sheet longer than santas wish list he was let off the hook time and time again because of the color of his skin.


This guy was drug dealing violent psychopath who terrorized his neighborhood for years. No punishment whatsoever until he murdered an innocent family.

Canada is now proposing legislation to lower sentences for minorities

Media Lines – Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Media Lines – Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
www.justice.gc.ca www.justice.gc.ca
Click to expand...
I guess it is a bit of a dilemma when civilised countries blindly import men from nations where the age of consent is as low as 9 and rape isn't a recognised act let alone crime. The concept of the most heinous of acts being a crime is alien to them.

The solution is not to let them in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,661
Messages
56,980,093
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top