So why hasn't she already removed it? Why did she only say she would after being pressed in Parliament?Clickbait.
Justice Secretary calls for sentencing guideline to be reversed over ethnicityThe Sentencing Council published new principles for judges to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences on Wednesday.uk.news.yahoo.com
Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, replied: “As somebody from an ethnic minority background, I do not stand for any differential treatment before the law for anyone.
“There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch or under this Labour Government.”
She later said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to “register my displeasure” and “recommend reversing this change to the guidance”.
Ms Mahmood added: “The Sentencing Council is entirely independent.
“These guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this Government.”
It's not going to happen.
Oh dear. Don’t delete your account again.Clickbait.
It's not going to happen.
Croo must not be getting enough attention from his parents on this fine Wednesday.
Clickbait my ass. UK already has been serving out two tier justice for quite some time. Now they are just being emboldened to put it into law.Clickbait.
It's not going to happen.
Only an idiot shoots the messenger. You can't dismiss documented parliament proceedings as fake news. Well maybe you can't but you've gone full retard a long time ago.considering it's Turning Point, it's absolutely clickbait.
Clickbait my ass. UK already has been serving out two tier justice for quite some time. Now they are just being emboldened to put it into law.
Only an idiot shoots the messenger. You can't dismiss documented parliament proceedings as fake news. Well maybe you can't but you've gone full retard a long time ago.
One would have to question why someone would want to portray this as clickbait.Clickbait my ass. UK already has been serving out two tier justice for quite some time. Now they are just being emboldened to put it into law.
Only an idiot shoots the messenger. You can't dismiss documented parliament proceedings as fake news. Well maybe you can't but you've gone full retard a long time ago.
I guess it is a bit of a dilemma when civilised countries blindly import men from nations where the age of consent is as low as 9 and rape isn't a recognised act let alone crime. The concept of the most heinous of acts being a crime is alien to them.There are thousands of examples of this already happening in the UK. They just shut down an inquiry as to why grooming gangs(consisting of ENTIRELY ethnic minorities) were being let off the hook.
This shit is happening everywhere even Canada. My ex's neighbor was able to murder a mother and child despite having a rap sheet longer than santas wish list he was let off the hook time and time again because of the color of his skin.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/suspect-in-fatal-stabbing-of-mother-child-has-lengthy-violent-record-1.6839217
This guy was drug dealing violent psychopath who terrorized his neighborhood for years. No punishment whatsoever until he murdered an innocent family.
Canada is now proposing legislation to lower sentences for minorities
Media Lines – Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances ActMedia Lines – Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Actwww.justice.gc.ca