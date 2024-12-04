International Britain begins housing illegal migrants in 16th century castles

BigDeadFreak said:
Most people on the left are just too ideologically ossified to admit that this is a problem. If they do so they are instantly crucified by their own side.
Yet none of them can explain why it’s ‘progressive’ to infest civilised Western societies with random men from countries where rape isn’t a recognised act - let alone crime - gays are flung off buildings, women are oppressed, and age of consents are as low as 9.
 
Wonder who owns the house and how much they are being paid.
 
This is a tory mess and we have to give them time to clean it up. I know some people say lets just stop the boats but you can't just pass legislation like that immediately without running into international law issues.

Reform were saying they could just drop people off in Belgium but then it turned out they wouldn't have been able to do that at all. The Tories best solution was the absolutely not cost effective Rwanda idea.

We need to streamline the asylum process so we can quickly decide who we're allowing to stay and who we're not.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
This is a tory mess and we have to give them time to clean it up. I know some people say lets just stop the boats but you can't just pass legislation like that immediately without running into international law issues.

Reform were saying they could just drop people off in Belgium but then it turned out they wouldn't have been able to do that at all. The Tories best solution was the absolutely not cost effective Rwanda idea.

We need to streamline the asylum process so we can quickly decide who we're allowing to stay and who we're not.
You do realize that a sovereign state can just do what it wants, right? Stopping illegal aliens from entering your border is not a grave violation of international law or even morals.
 
Croo67 said:
Yet none of them can explain why it’s ‘progressive’ to infest civilised Western societies with random men from countries where rape isn’t a recognised act - let alone crime - gays are flung off buildings, women are oppressed, and age of consents are as low as 9.
It's part of the globalist plan to destroy national identities via diversity in order to impose a one-world government in the future. That's why these shitty Western governments ruled by globalists/liberals are bringing foreign garbage into their countries.
 
Yehudim said:
You do realize that a sovereign state can just do what it wants, right? Stopping illegal aliens from entering your border is not a grave violation of international law or even morals.
We have to consider that we need trade agreements etc, so we have to do things by the book. We're not some economical giant which can do what it wants with no consequences.
 
