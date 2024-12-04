This is a tory mess and we have to give them time to clean it up. I know some people say lets just stop the boats but you can't just pass legislation like that immediately without running into international law issues.



Reform were saying they could just drop people off in Belgium but then it turned out they wouldn't have been able to do that at all. The Tories best solution was the absolutely not cost effective Rwanda idea.



We need to streamline the asylum process so we can quickly decide who we're allowing to stay and who we're not.