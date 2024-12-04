It seems the ‘gangs’ they referred to were actually the British public.Labour said they were going to smash the gangs and sort all this out. We all know they have no intention of doing so.
You do realize that a sovereign state can just do what it wants, right? Stopping illegal aliens from entering your border is not a grave violation of international law or even morals.This is a tory mess and we have to give them time to clean it up. I know some people say lets just stop the boats but you can't just pass legislation like that immediately without running into international law issues.
Reform were saying they could just drop people off in Belgium but then it turned out they wouldn't have been able to do that at all. The Tories best solution was the absolutely not cost effective Rwanda idea.
We need to streamline the asylum process so we can quickly decide who we're allowing to stay and who we're not.
