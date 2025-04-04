Brian Shaw is the most shameful strongman.





His ego is completely out of control, bragging out how he did against a 155 lb fighter, and claiming he can defeat Tyson Fury. Ok fine, that's reasonable, because he could potentially survive and take Fury to the ground and maul him. But then the guy acts like him vs Ngannou is a tough fight but implying he'd still win, which is just completely absurd.



But what is so frustrating about him is making these comments, being the least humble of the strongmen in that regard, but simultaneously testing himself less than those other strongmen.



Eddie Hall seems to be very humble, and has competed in a boxing match against Hafthor, sparred with fighters, getting dropped with a kick to the face and still releasing a that video, and is soon fighting Pudz in MMA.



There's also Mitchell Hooper who was willing to do some grappling with Pat Barry. Pat Barry isn't exactly the best grappler out there but he's a good sized man compared to the average dude, and has a lot of experience.



Hafthor was extremely arrogant however I give him props for taking on increasingly difficult opponents and testing himself. He went against a BJJ black belt in the video with Bas, who was able to completely control from top position, then later took on Gunnar Nelson and had some epic exchanges (it was competitive but I think Hafthor could've hurt him bad at certain points if he went all out), and then had the balls to take on Gordon Ryan, who toyed with him and gave him some humility.



Which leaves Shaw. He's the one that talks the most about how well he can do against fighters, and is the most up his own ass, yet he's absolutely terrified to test himself against any fighter or grappler above 155 lbs. He's happy to grapple with an actual HW like Bradley Martyn, but no one above 155 if they have actual skill.



It irritates me even more because I love that kind of content, imagine him making a fun video trying to wrestle Bo Nickal or something? What's the harm in that? If anything the harm is potentially for the smaller grappler getting injured from dealing with a 400 lb man. But Shaw's ego is too fragile, deep down he knows he would get handled and would rather go on with his invincible giant fantasy act that many of his fans actually buy into.